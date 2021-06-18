Cell Viability Assays Market Growth Strategy And huge Industry Improvement Till 2027

The global cell viability assays market size is expected to reach USD 6.35 Billion by 2028 at a CAGR of 8.7%, according to the latest report by Reports and Data. Growing healthcare burden of chronic diseases, rising focus on development of cell-based therapeutics, and recent technological advancements in pharmaceutical and biotechnology sectors are some key factors expected to drive market revenue growth over the forecast period. Rising need to develop better cures and more efficient drugs and therapeutic approaches has led to increased adoption of cell viability assays in drug discovery and development. This is expected to further drive market growth going ahead. In addition, increasing private and public funding for stem cell and cancer research is expected to contribute to support market growth during the forecast period.

Cell viability assays in research studies are carried out to determine overall health of cells, optimize conditions of experiments, and to study the survival rate of cells after treatment with experimental compounds such as drugs. Cell viability assays provide information about cell health through measurement of the metabolic activity of cells, ATP synthesis and storage, or cell proliferation. Cell viability can also be understood through cell toxicity assays that determine markers of cell death. Cell viability and cell toxicity assays are critical tools for assessing cellular responses to experimental compounds and reagents. Viability assays have been widely used to study the efficacy of substances in reducing impact of toxic substances and this has boosted its adoption in stem cell and cancer research to produce cell-based and anti-cancer therapeutics.

Rising expenditure in healthcare sector and increasing research and development activities in the biopharmaceutical sector are factors expected to drive market growth. Cell viability assays are also imperative in quality control experiments in food and beverage, pharmaceuticals, biotechnology, and water treatment industries. This is expected to drive revenue growth of the market over the forecast period. However, high costs of equipment and more time taken by cell viability assays are expected to restrain market growth to a certain extent over the forecast period.

Consumables segment is expected to register significant revenue growth during the forecast period owing to increasing demand for consumables such as assay kits, reagents, and microplates in cell viability experiments in stem cell and cancer research.

Drug discovery and development segment is expected to account for considerably large revenue share in the global market between 2021 and 2028. Increasing prevalence of chronic and infectious diseases have boosted demand for effective therapeutic approaches and growing financial support from governments for development of novel drugs and therapeutics are expected to contribute significantly to revenue growth of this segment.

Pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies segment is expected to register rapid revenue CAGR during the forecast period owing to increasing focus on stem cell research, rising investment in biopharmaceutical R&D, and growing application of cell viability assays in drug discovery and development.

North America is expected to account for largest market share in terms of revenue during the forecast period owing to increasing private and public funding for stem cell and cancer research, rising demand for biologics, and presence of state-of-the-art healthcare and research infrastructure in the region.

Key players in the market include Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc., Agilent Technologies Inc., Bio-Rad Laboratories, Becton, Dickinson and Company, Merck KGaA, GE Healthcare, BioTek Instruments, PerkinElmer, Inc., Promega Corporation, Biotium, Abcam Plc., Canvax, Danaher Corporation, and Creative Bioarray.

For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data has segmented the global cell viability assays market based on product, application, end-use industry, and region:

Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

Consumables Reagents Assay Kits Tetrazolium Reduction Assay Kits MTT Assay Kits Other Tetrazolium Assay Kits Resazurin Cell Viability Assay Kits Calcein-AM Cell Viability Assay Kits Other Assay Kits Microplates

Instruments Spectrophotometers Flow Cytometers Automated Cell Counters Cell Imaging & Analysis Systems



Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

Basic Research

Stem Cell Research

Drug Discovery & Development

Clinical and Diagnostics

Others

End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies

Hospitals & Diagnostic Labs

Academic & Research Institutes

Others

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

North America U.S. Canada Mexico

Europe Germany U.K. Italy France BENELUX Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China India Japan South Korea Rest of APAC

Latin America Brazil Rest of LATAM

Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia U.A.E. South Africa Rest of MEA



