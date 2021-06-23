Cellulose Ether Market Companies,Revenue Size, Trends and Factors, Regional Share Analysis & Forecast Till 2026 Increasing use of cellulose ether in construction and food & beverages industry is expected to stimulate the market demand in the forecast period.

The global Cellulose Ether Market is expected to reach USD 8.68 Billion by 2026, according to a new report by Reports and Data. Cellulose ether is produced with wood fiber or refined short cotton fiber as the key raw material, by chemical treatment and the reaction of etherifying agents like chlorinated ethylene, chlorinated propylene, and oxidized ethylene.

Increasing application for cellulose ether from end-use industries such as the construction and healthcare industries is estimated to stimulate market demand.

Market Size – USD 5.45 billion in 2018, Market Growth – CAGR of 5.9%, Market Trends – Favorable government initiatives

Increasing use of cellulose ether in construction and food & beverages industry is expected to stimulate the market demand in the forecast period. Application of cellulose ether as thickeners, binders, stabilizer, film former, and water retaining agent, among others is crucial in a variety of construction activities. Also, products such as methyl cellulose is a sturdy material, entirely nontoxic, odorless, and tasteless, which makes it a proper adhesive for food packaging. As it can form high-viscosity solutions at very low concentrations, it is beneficial as a thickening agent in water-soluble adhesives.

Major Companies Operating in the industry and profiled in the report are:

The DOW Chemical Company,

AkzoNobel,

Ashland Inc.,

Daicel Finechem Ltd.,

Lotte Fine Chemicals,

DKS Co. Ltd.,

CP Kelco,

FenChem Biotech Ltd.,

Samsung Fine Chemicals,

and Reliance Cellulose Products Ltd.,

among others.

By product type, the global Cellulose Ether market is segmented into:

Ethyl Cellulose (EC)

Carboxymethyl Cellulose (CMC)

Methyl Cellulose (MC)

Hydroxyethyl Cellulose (HEC)

Hydroxypropyl Cellulose (HPC)

Others

By application, the global Cellulose Ether market is segmented into:

Construction

Paints

Adhesives

Healthcare

Cosmetics

Food & Beverages

Textiles

Others

The regional analysis covers:

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

(U.S., Canada, Mexico) Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

(U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU) Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

(India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC) Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

(Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America) Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Further key findings from the report suggest

Carboxymethyl cellulose (CMC) held the largest market share in 2018 and is expected to maintain its market leadership over the forecast period at a growth rate of 6.2%.

The powdered form held the largest market size in 2018 and is projected to have a modest growth rate in the forecast period.

The food & beverages industry is forecasted to grow at the fastest rate in the forecast period owing to a rapid increase in the consumption of processed food which can be mainly attributed to the rise in the level of disposable income of people in developing countries.

The market in the Asia Pacific region contributed to the largest market share in 2018 and is expected to grow at a rate of 6.2% in the forecast period. This dominance in the market is owing to the considerable consumption of cellulose ether in food & beverages, pharmaceuticals, and cosmetics industries in the region.

