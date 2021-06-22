Central Venous Catheters Market Size, Share, Top Key Players, Growth, Trend and Forecast Till 2027

The rise in prevalence of cardiovascular diseases such as atherosclerosis, arrhythmias, coronary artery disease, Myocarditis, pericarditis, myocardial infarction, aortic dissection, aneurysm, and cardiomyopathy among adults are expected to propel demand of the central venous catheters market.

the global Central venous catheters market is expected to reach USD 2,234.1 million by the year 2026, in terms of value at a CAGR of 7.1%. Catheters emerged as an efficient delivery mechanism for surgical procedures and to treat other diseases. Central venous catheters are medical devices, which are used for the treatment of a large number of cardiovascular diseases and other chronic disorders. A catheter is often inserted in the arm or chest through the skin into a large vein. The catheter reaches the large vein through the internal jugular vein, subclavian vein, or femoral vein to administer medicines, fluids, nutrients, blood, and blood products. Also, these catheters are used to measure Central Venous Pressure (CVP), hemodialysis, and chemotherapy over a long period of time.

The report provides a panoramic view of the market and insights that will help formulate better business decisions. In addition to that, the study helps well-established companies and players gain a deeper understanding of the market and make informed decisions. The report also discusses in detail about the key factors influencing the market growth.

Key companies operating in the market include:

Edwards Life sciences, Angio Dynamics, C.R.Bard, Lepu Medical Technology, Kimal, Terumo Corporation, Vygon (U.K.) Ltd, Becton Dickinson Company, Medrad (Bayer AG), Johnson and Johnson, Rochester Medical Co and many more are the major players in the Central venous catheter market.

The report covers an extensive analysis of the key market players in the market along with their business overview, expansion plans, and strategies. The report also focuses on recent strategic alliances in the market including mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, partnerships, agreements, corporate and government deals, product launches, and brand promotions, among others.

On basis of product types and application offered by the Central Venous Catheters industry, the market is segmented into:

By Product (Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2026)

Tunneled Catheters

Non-Tunneled Catheters

By Property (Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2026)

Antimicrobial Catheters

Non-Antimicrobial Catheters

By Design (Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2026)

Single Lumen

Double Lumen

Multiple Lumen

By Composition (Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2026)

Polyurethane

Polycarbonate

Silicon

By sales channel (Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2026)

Direct sales

Channel Sales

By End-User (Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2026)

Hospital

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Clinics

Others

The report aims to provide a better understanding of the market dynamics and the workings of the industry on a global level. To gain a deeper understanding of the industry, the global Central Venous Catheters market is further segmented on the basis of key geographical regions such as North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Middle East & Africa. The report also offers a country-wise analysis to provide crucial insights into market size, market growth, market revenue growth, and economic growth in each region.

The regional analysis covers:

North America U.S. Canada Mexico

Europe Germany U.K. Italy France BENELUX Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China India Japan South Korea Rest of APAC

Latin America Brazil Rest of LATAM

Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia A.E. South Africa Rest of MEA



Benefits of Central Venous Catheters Market Report:

Panoramic overview of the opportunities and risks in the Central Venous Catheters sector

Study of recent innovations and developments in the industry

Comprehensive study of the growth pattern of the Central Venous Catheters industry

In-depth assessment of the competitive landscape of the key players of the Central Venous Catheters industry

Analysis of the Central Venous Catheters market drivers, constraints, and opportunities

Assessment of technological developments and latest trends of the industry

