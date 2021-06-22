Central Venous Catheters Market Size, Share, Top Key Players, Growth, Trend and Forecast Till 2027
The rise in prevalence of cardiovascular diseases such as atherosclerosis, arrhythmias, coronary artery disease, Myocarditis, pericarditis, myocardial infarction, aortic dissection, aneurysm, and cardiomyopathy among adults are expected to propel demand of the central venous catheters market.
the global Central venous catheters market is expected to reach USD 2,234.1 million by the year 2026, in terms of value at a CAGR of 7.1%. Catheters emerged as an efficient delivery mechanism for surgical procedures and to treat other diseases. Central venous catheters are medical devices, which are used for the treatment of a large number of cardiovascular diseases and other chronic disorders. A catheter is often inserted in the arm or chest through the skin into a large vein. The catheter reaches the large vein through the internal jugular vein, subclavian vein, or femoral vein to administer medicines, fluids, nutrients, blood, and blood products. Also, these catheters are used to measure Central Venous Pressure (CVP), hemodialysis, and chemotherapy over a long period of time.
Key companies operating in the market include:
Edwards Life sciences, Angio Dynamics, C.R.Bard, Lepu Medical Technology, Kimal, Terumo Corporation, Vygon (U.K.) Ltd, Becton Dickinson Company, Medrad (Bayer AG), Johnson and Johnson, Rochester Medical Co and many more are the major players in the Central venous catheter market.
On basis of product types and application offered by the Central Venous Catheters industry, the market is segmented into:
By Product (Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2026)
- Tunneled Catheters
- Non-Tunneled Catheters
By Property (Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2026)
- Antimicrobial Catheters
- Non-Antimicrobial Catheters
By Design (Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2026)
- Single Lumen
- Double Lumen
- Multiple Lumen
By Composition (Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2026)
- Polyurethane
- Polycarbonate
- Silicon
By sales channel (Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2026)
- Direct sales
- Channel Sales
By End-User (Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2026)
- Hospital
- Ambulatory Surgical Centers
- Clinics
- Others
The report aims to provide a better understanding of the market dynamics and the workings of the industry on a global level. To gain a deeper understanding of the industry, the global Central Venous Catheters market is further segmented on the basis of key geographical regions such as North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Middle East & Africa. The report also offers a country-wise analysis to provide crucial insights into market size, market growth, market revenue growth, and economic growth in each region.
The regional analysis covers:
- North America
- U.S.
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- U.K.
- Italy
- France
- BENELUX
- Rest of Europe
- Asia Pacific
- China
- India
- Japan
- South Korea
- Rest of APAC
- Latin America
- Brazil
- Rest of LATAM
- Middle East & Africa
- Saudi Arabia
- A.E.
- South Africa
- Rest of MEA
