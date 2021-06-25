Ceramic Matrix Composites Market Revenue, Company Profile, Key Trend Analysis & Forecast, 2026

The global Ceramic matrix composites market is expected to reach USD 7.02 Billion by 2026, according to a new report by Reports and Data. This can be mainly associated with the rising demand in defense, aerospace & automotive industries and technological innovations and advancements in the market, along with investments in R&D.

The ceramic matrix composites are used in the production of various components in aircraft engines such as nozzles, combustor liners, blade, and shrouds. In high-pressure and low-pressure engine zones, manufacturers use CMC over nickel alloys due to their better performance and durability. The expected growth in the demand for commercial gas turbine engines will subsequently fuel the demand for ceramic matrix composites.

In the automotive industry, CMC finds broad application in brake discs, braking systems, clutches, etc. Lightweight, very high-temperature resistance capability, high endurance to corrosion and oxidation, and other properties of CMCs also fuel the increased application of CMCs in the automotive industry. The focus of automotive industry has been on reducing the vehicle weight to improve the performance and efficiency of the vehicles, due to which, the automotive sector is replacing heavy metals and other materials with suitable lightweight materials.

The swift rise in the price of CMCs may hinder the growth of the market.

Request A Free Sample : https://www.reportsanddata.com/sample-enquiry-form/1240

Further key findings from the report suggest

The market is segmented on the basis of reinforcement type into carbon/carbon (C/C), carbon/silicon carbide (C/SiC), oxide/oxide and silicon carbide/silicon carbide (SiC/SiC) and others.

SiC/SiC is forecasted to account for the largest share in the global market, with a growth rate of 8.1% during the forecast period.

SiC matrix composites, being commercially developed, has a high demand from the aerospace industry since it possesses properties such as high oxidation resistance compared to other matrix composites.

The market is segmented on the basis of fibre type continuous (long) fibers and discontinuous (short) fibers.

Discontinuous or short fiber accounted for the largest share in the global market in 2018 and is forecasted to rise with a rate of 6.1% during the forecast period.

Silicon carbide fibers reinforce most of discontinuous or short fiber CMCs due to their high strength and stiffness (modulus of elasticity).

Whiskers incorporated in short-fiber Ceramic Matrix Composites improve its toughness resisting to cracks propagation.

The market is segmented on the basis of industry vertical into automotive, aerospace, defense, power & energy, and electrical & electronic, among others.

The North American region, comprising the U.S. and Canada, is driven mainly by the growing aerospace & defense industry in the region, due to low interest rates, the presence of established players, and stringent environmental regulations emphasizing on the use of lightweight and fuel-efficient materials.

Key participants include Rolls-Royce PLC., General Electric Company, SGL Group, COI Ceramics Inc., Ceramtec, Lancer Systems, United Technologies, Applied Thin Films, Inc., Coorstek Inc., Composites Horizons, Ultramet, Graftech International Ltd. (Fiber Materials Inc.), Starfire Systems Inc., and Pyromeral Systems, among others.

The companies have adopted various strategies including mergers, acquisitions, and partnerships to hold ongoing trails and come up with new developments in the market.

To identify the key trends in the industry, click on the link below: https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/ceramic-matrix-composites-market

For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data have segmented global Ceramic matrix composites Market on the basis of fiber type, reinforcement type, industry vertical and region:

Reinforcement type Outlook (Volume, Kilo tons; 2018-2026, Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2026)

Carbon/Carbon (C/C)

Carbon/Silicon Carbide (C/SiC)

Oxide/Oxide

Silicon Carbide/ Silicon Carbide (SiC/SiC)

Others

Fiber type Outlook (Volume, Kilo tons; 2018-2026, Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2026)

Continuous or long fibers

Discontinuous or short fibers

Industry vertical Outlook (Volume, Kilo tons; 2018-2026, Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2026)

Automotive

Aerospace

Defense

Energy and Power

Electrical and Electronic Products

Others

Reasons to buy the report:

Extensive analysis of the market on both global and regional levels.

Major changes in the competitive landscape.

Segmentation on the basis of type, application, geography, and others.

Historical and future market forecast in terms of size, share, growth, volume & sales.

Key changes in the market’s overall dynamics & developments.

Industry size & share analysis along with growth trends.

New emerging segments and regions.

Prevalent business strategies by key market players.

Thank you for reading our report. For further details or to inquire about customization, please let us know and we will offer you the report as per your needs.

About Us:

Our in-house experts assist our clients with advice based on their proficiency in the market that helps them in creating a compendious database for the clients. Our team offers expert insights to clients to guide them through their business ventures. We put in rigorous efforts to keep our clientele satisfied and focus on fulfilling their demands to make sure that the end-product is what they desire. We excel in diverse fields of the market and with our services extending to competitive analysis, research and development analysis, and demand estimation among others, we can help you invest your funds in the most beneficial areas for research and development.