Chlorine Market Size, Opportunities, Trends, CAGR of 4.4%, Growth Factors, Revenue Analysis, For 2020–2027

Surging demand for chlorine from the pharmaceutical industry is one of the significant factors influencing market growth.

Market Size – USD 32.06 billion in 2018, Market Growth – CAGR of 4.4%, Market Trends – Growing demand from the wastewater treatment industry.

The global Chlorine Market is expected to reach USD 47.63 Billion by 2027, according to a new report by Reports and Data. The growth of the chlorine market may be attributed to growing applications of chlorine amongst the end-user industries, such as the pharmaceuticals, water treatment, and chemical industry, among others.

Pharmaceutical products are a crucial part of the nearly USD 3.00 trillion health care systems of the U.S. and Canada. It has been assessed that in the U.S., in 2012, the leading one hundred drugs, in terms of sales volume, possessed chlorine as one of their constituents. Almost 25% of these drugs comprise chlorine in the dose form, and more than 60% of them deploy chlorine in their production process. The production process may deploy chlorine intermediates, which lose their identity in the course of building-up the molecule from smaller constituents. Therefore, chlorine is used in the production of 88% of the popular drugs.

Chlorine is widely used in the water treatment industry. Disinfection of wastewater is essential for safe drinkable water supplies as well as for healthy streams and rivers. The presence of a large number of microorganisms in sewage treatment plant wastes and outbreak of waterborne disease have been accompanied with sewage-contaminated water supplies or water used for recreational purposes. Chlorination is one of the most popular methods of disinfecting wastewater and is used globally for the disinfection of pathogens prior to discharge into receiving streams, rivers, or oceans. Chlorine is recognized to be effective in killing a variety of bacteria, protozoa, and viruses, such as Shigella, Salmonella, and Vibrio cholera.

Key participants include Ineous Group Limited, Tata Chemicals Limited, Formosa Plastics Corporation, PPV Industries, Tosoh Corporation, Hanwha Chemical Corporation, AkzoNobel NV, Occidental Petroleum Corporation, OLIN Corporation, and Nouryon, among others.

Further key findings from the report suggest

By production method, the diaphragm cell process contributed to the largest market share in 2018 and is expected to grow at the fastest rate in the forecast period. A diaphragm, typically of asbestos, is used in separating the chlorine and hydrogen gas spaces and prevents the migration of OH- ions from the cathode to the anode by the velocity of liquid flow against them.

By application, EDC/PVC dominated the market in 2018 and is expected to grow at a rate of 4.7% in the forecast period. Chlorine imparts PVC beneficial properties such as fire-resistance and longevity, among others.

By industry verticals, the water treatment industry held the second-largest market share in 2018 and is likely to grow at a considerable rate in the forecast period.

The market in the Asia Pacific region dominated the market in 2018 and is estimated to witness a CAGR of 5.0% in the forecast period. The high market demand in the Asia-Pacific region may be attributed to the surging demand for PVC in several industries comprising construction & packaging, automotive, and growing demand for wastewater treatment in the region.

For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data have segmented the global chlorine market on the basis of production method, application, industry verticals, and region:

Production Method Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; 2016-2027 and Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2027)

Mercury Cell Process

Membrane Cell Process

Diaphragm Cell Process

Others

Application Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; 2016-2027 and Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2027)

EDC/PVC

Solvents

Inorganic Chemicals

Organic Chemicals

Others

Industry Verticals Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; 2016-2027 and Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2027)

Pharmaceutical

Water Treatment

Paper & Pulp

Chemical

Plastic

Others

Regional Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; 2016-2027 and Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2027)

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

MEA

Table of Content:

Chapter 1. Market Synopsis

1.1. Market Definition

1.2. Research Scope & Premise

1.3. Methodology

1.4. Market Estimation Technique

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2018-2027

Chapter 3. Indicative Metrics

Chapter 4. Chlorine Segmentation & Impact Analysis

4.1. Chlorine Material Segmentation Analysis

4.2. Industrial Outlook

4.2.1. Market indicators analysis

4.2.2. Market drivers analysis

4.2.2.1. Surging demand from the pharmaceutical industry

4.2.2.2. Growing demand from the wastewater treatment industry

4.2.3. Market restraints analysis

4.2.3.1. Adverse impact on environment

4.3. Technological Insights

4.4. Regulatory Framework

4.5. ETOP Analysis

4.6. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.7. Competitive Metric Space Analysis

4.8. Price trend Analysis

Continue….

