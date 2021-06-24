Clinical Decision Support System (CDSS) Market Size, Top Countries Data, Industry Share, Company Overview, Industrial Statistics, Regional Economy, Development and Forecast to 2027 Market Size – USD 1.13 billion in 2019, Market Growth - CAGR of 9.5%, Market Trends – High returns on investment on CDSS solutions

The high prevalence of chronic diseases is one of the significant factors influencing the market growth.

The global clinical decision support system (CDSS) market is expected to reach USD 2.41 Billion by 2027, according to a new report by Reports and Data. The increasing incidences of chronic diseases across different parts of the globe would impact the clinical decision support system (CDSS) market positively. The increasing instances of chronic disorder would lead to an increased number of patients entering the hospitals, which would increase the amount of data at the hospitals’ end. Thus, a precise and error-free tool for handling the data would be an inevitable need, where CDSS would come into play. For instance, Machine learning has operated a CDS device at the University of Pennsylvania that reduces the time for sepsis diagnosis by 12 hours, which could be the difference between life and death for many people. For research, the algorithm used data from more than 160,000 patients and was validated on a survey of another 10,000 people.

The role of government plays an important in bringing any new system or technology in the culture of the healthcare industry. A clinical decision support system is an expensive phenomenon, hence an initial stage of the launch of this system, the financial support, and awareness spread by the government would play an essential role in this industry. This would ultimately improve the healthcare condition of the respective country. For instance, initiated in November 2015, China’s 13th Five-Year Plan (FYP) focused on transforming the healthcare services in the region. State spending on healthcare in China increased from 15% in 1999 to 30% in 2013, and out-of-pocket expenditures dropped from 60% to 34%. In China, IT is being used to revolutionize hospitals, drug development, and delivery. In China, the use of mobile health technology (mHealth) is growing to boost communication with rural/remote areas.

However, the cost of implementing a clinical decision support system is not pocket friendly for all hospital and clinical centers and may hamper the market growth in the upcoming years. Such systems ‘ servicing and software upgrading costs can sometimes be more than the real product size.

The Clinical Decision Support System (CDSS) market report offers key insights into market scope along with emerging growth opportunities over the forecast period. The report also provides information about the competitive landscape of the global Clinical Decision Support System (CDSS) market. The global Clinical Decision Support System (CDSS) market is fragmented due to presence of numerous key players on a global and regional scale. Key players are focused on mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, partnerships, and research and development activities to expand their product portfolio and gain a robust footing in the market.

Key companies operating in the Clinical Decision Support System (CDSS) Market and profiled in the report are:

Cerner Corporation, Epic Systems Corporation, Zynx Health, Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc., IBM, McKesson Corporation, Siemens Healthineers, Meditech, Philips Healthcare, and Wolters Kluwer Health, among others.

The report provides a significant assessment of the recent market trends, revenues, segments, and key regions across the globe. The regional analysis covers major geographical regions such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. The report analyzes key regions for production and consumption patterns, import/export, market share, revenue contribution, growth rate, and supply and demand ratio for the forecast period 2021-2027. It also discusses the impact of government regulations, macro- and micro-economic factors, and economic growth of the region on overall market growth.

Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)

Services

Hardware

Software

Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)

Integrated CDSS

Standalone CDSS

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)

Therapeutic CDSS

Diagnostic CDSS

Mode of Delivery Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)

On-Premise CDSS

Web-Based CDSS

Cloud-Based CDSS

Level of Interactivity Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)

Active CDSS

Passive CDSS

Setting Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)

Inpatient

Ambulatory Care

Usage Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)

Knowledge-Based

Expert Laboratory Information System

Machine Learning Systems

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)

Drug Databases

Care Plans

Diagnostic Decision Support

Disease Reference

Others

End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)

Hospitals

Diagnostic Centers

Clinics

Retail Pharmacies

Others

Regional analysis covers:

North America (U.S.A., Canada)

(U.S.A., Canada) Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of Europe)

(U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of Europe) Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

(India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC) Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

(Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America) Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Key Questions Answered by the Report:

What are the key growth driving and restraining factors of the Clinical Decision Support System (CDSS) market?

What are key opportunities and growth prospects of the Clinical Decision Support System (CDSS) industry is expected to witness over the forecast period?

Who are the prominent players operating in the market? What are the key strategies adopted by these companies?

Which region is expected to dominate the market growth over the forecast period?

Which segments are expected to register lucrative growth over the forecast period?

What are the key outcomes of SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis?

Thank you for reading our report. Please connect with us to know more about the report or for requesting customization of the report. Our team will ensure the report is best suited to meet your requirements.

