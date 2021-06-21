Cloud Security Market to Witness Robust Growth by 2027 | Top Players  IBM Corporation, Cisco Systems Inc., Fortinet Inc.

The global cloud security market is expected to reach USD 32.39 Billion by 2027. Escalating BYOD (Bring Your Own Device) trend in various organizations is driving the growth of the cloud security market. BYOD helps in reducing hardware procuring and maintenance, which is beneficial in reducing organizational cost. Nevertheless, the key challenge with BYOD is providing security to a wide variety of devices, thereby persuading enterprises to opt for SaaS solutions as they have the capability to offer enhanced data security and reducing the chances of user error. According to a study conducted in 2018, around 59.0% of firms allow employees to bring their own devices at work, and around 13.0% propose to go for it in the future. According to another study, about 87.0% of companies let employees access business apps via their personal devices.

The latest report extensively assesses this particular business sphere and, simultaneously, elaborates on production and consumption aspects of the market. In the later sections of the report, numerous factors, including market drivers, opportunities, restraints, and challenges, have been discussed at length. The authors have meticulously performed the SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis to help the reader clearly interpret the competitive hierarchy of the global Cloud Security market as well as distinguish the top market contenders from the others.

Request Free Sample Copy of Cloud Security Market Research Report@ https://www.reportsanddata.com/sample-enquiry-form/2955

Top Companies Profiled in this Report are:

IBM Corporation, Cisco Systems Inc., Fortinet Inc., BMC Software Inc., Intel Corp., McAfee, Sophos Ltd., Symantec Corporation, VMware, and Trend Micro Inc., among others.

COVID-19 Impact Assessment

The Cloud Security market report is the first document to cover the current scenario of the global Cloud Security market that is brawling with the adverse economic effects of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Besides affecting countless lives across the world, the pandemic has wreaked major disruptions to this otherwise lucrative business sector. The latest report thoroughly studies the current situation of the market and the unfavorable impact of the pandemic on its crucial segments and sub-segments.

This section underscores the leading players in this business space, the current market state, disrupted supply chains, and the key sales and distribution channels in the context of the COVID-19 pandemic. Additionally, the global Cloud Security market study discovers a wide array of business-centric strategies adopted by leading market players to gain robust traction in the post-COVID market situation.

Click to get Discount on this Cloud Security Market Report@ https://www.reportsanddata.com/discount-enquiry-form/2955

Overview of the Cloud Security report:

The latest market study broadly segments the industry based on the product type range, application gamut, end-use industry, key regions, and the competitive background. One of the central components of the report is a detailed explanation of the gross profits, revenue shares, sales volume, manufacturing costs, individual growth rate, and the financial standing of the leading market players. The developmental scope of the Cloud Security market’s new entrants and established companies has also been emphasized in the report.

For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data have segmented the global cloud security market on the basis of service model, service type, deployment type, organization size, application, and region:

Service Model Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)

Infrastructure-as-a-Service (IaaS)

Software-as-a-Service (SaaS)

Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS)

Service Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)

Application Security

Endpoint Security

Database Security

Network Security

Web & Email Security

Deployment Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)

Private Cloud

Public Cloud

Hybrid Cloud

Organization Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)

Small & Medium Sized Enterprises

Large Enterprises

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)

BFSI

IT & Telecom

Government

Healthcare

Education

Media & Entertainment

Others

In market segmentation by geographical regions, the report has analysed the following regions-

North America (USA, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Download Summary[Free Extract]@ https://www.reportsanddata.com/sample-enquiry-form/2955

Parameters Details Market Size Estimation Period 2020 – 2027 Base Year Considered 2019 Historical data 2015 – 2019 Forecast Period 2020 – 2027 Quantitative Units Revenue in USD million and CAGR from 2020 to 2027 Segments Covered Types, Applications, End-Users, Regions and more. Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Company Ranking, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Customization scope 10 hrs of free customization and expert consultation Pricing and purchase options Explore Different Purchase Options and Request for Discount to Avail New Year Discount

Major Highlights:

The study analyzes various manufacturing processes of the product.

It further examines the consumption volume and patterns of the product types.

The report provides actionable insights into the production capacity, estimated growth, and regional market revenues amassed over the forecast period.

The report encompasses vital information on market dynamics, such as product pricing patterns, the total revenue generated, and anticipated growth rate.

The report highlights the competitive spectrum of the global Cloud Security market, focusing on the company profiles of top market rivals.

The report emphasizes the product portfolios as well as respective specifications and applications of these products of each market player.

Furthermore, production capacities, gross margins, manufacturing costs, pricing models, and revenue shares of these market players have also been discussed.

Get Insights into Cloud Security Market Report@ https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/cloud-security-market

Thank you for reading our report. Customization of the report is available as per client requirements. Kindly get in touch with us to know more about the report.

About Reports and Data

Reports and Data is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target and analyze consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries and help client’s make a smarter business decision. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across a multiple industries including Healthcare, Technology, Chemicals, Power, and Energy. We consistently update our research offerings to ensure our clients are aware about the latest trends existent in the market. Reports and Data has a strong base of experienced analysts from varied areas of expertise.

Contact Us:

John W

Head of Business Development

Reports And Data | Web: www.reportsanddata.com

Direct Line: +1-212-710-1370

E-mail: sales@reportsanddata.com

LinkedIn | Twitter | Blogs

Read More:

Analytical Standards Market Projections

Analytical Standards Market Top Companies

Analytical Standards Market Revenue

Analytical Standards Market Sales

Analytical Standards Market Suppliers

Analytical Standards Market Sales Statistics

Analytical Standards Market Forecast

Analytical Standards Market Annual Sales

Analytical Standards Market Share