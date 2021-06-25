Coagulation Analyzers Market Size, Share, Trends, Growth Factors, Key Countries Analysis by Leading Players with Forecast to 2028

Market Trends – Increasing disposition towards blood clots

The Global Coagulation Analyzers Market size is expected to reach USD 11.7 billion by 2028 at a CAGR of 10.6%, according to a new report by Reports and Data.

As well as vitamin K deficiency and heart disease, genetic disorders can contribute to blood clotting. The increasing understanding of blood clots and the fact that they can be avoided with early detection are factors driving the demand for coagulation analyzers. More than 100,000 individuals die per year in the U.S. due to blood clots, according to the CDC. Without warning, people with pulmonary embolism sometimes die. These variables are also driving the growth of the market for coagulation analyzers.

Over the coming years, lack of knowledge of timely blood clot detection and lack of qualified coagulation analyzers would restrict market development. A substantial portion of the population in developed countries is also unaware of the need for routine check-ups. People do not have access to proper healthcare in many under-privileged nations. These factors can pose significant challenges to the growth of the market for coagulation analyzers during the forecast period.

Key Highlights from the Report

Roche presented its cobas t 711 coagulation analyzer at the China International Import Expo in 2020. The analyzer, equipped with intelligent Walk Away Reagent Control, is designed to be capable of completely automatic and scheduled reconstitution of reagents. The product also helped boost the coagulation pipeline of Roche’s business in China.

Analyzers have held a commanding share of total sales in 2020 and are projected to rise over the forecast period at a significant CAGR.

The highest market share over the forecast period is expected to be held by optical technology. Due to the combination of immunological, chromogenic and photo-optical techniques that have resulted in the development of high-performance, multipurpose optical haemostasis analyzers, this growth is expected.

The D-dimer segment was projected to account for the largest share in terms of test form.

The market is segmented into hospitals, testing centres, research institutes and others on the basis of end users.

In 2020, the clinical laboratory segment had the largest share. For routine haematological examination of patients, clinical laboratory analyzers are usually used in hospitals.

The largest share of consumables in the commodity category. All tests require the existence of reagents, so large inventories or repeated orders of these materials are placed by hospitals, resulting in greater demand. It is anticipated that the sales of these consumables will increase the amount of research and the development of new assays.

Due to sufficient hospitals, health centres, and clinics, the Asia Pacific coagulation analyzer market is expected to experience a lucrative growth rate. With economic growth and improved access to healthcare in countries with large populations such as India and China, more people are paying more attention to their health, generating growth opportunities for the industry.

Some of the key industry players include Abott, Alere, Helena laboratories, Instrumentation Laboratory, Roche, Siemens, Stago, Sysmex and Thermofisher.

Segments Covered in the Report

This report forecasts revenue growth and provides an analysis of the industry trends in each of the sub-segments from 2018 to 2028. For the purpose of this study, Reports and Data has segmented the global coagulation analyzers market on the basis of product, technology, test type, end-use, and region:

Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2028)

Analyzers

Clinical Laboratory Analyzers

Point of Care Analyzers

Consumables

Reagents

Stains

Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2028)

Mechanical

Electrochemical

Optical

Photo-optical/Chromogenic/Immuno

Others/Nephelometric

Others

Test Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2028)

APTT

D-Dimer

Fibrinogen

Prothrombin

Others

End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2028)

Hospitals

Research Institutes

Diagnostic Centres

Others

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2028)

North America The U.S. Canada

Europe The U.K. Germany

Asia Pacific Japan China

Latin America Brazil Mexico

MEA South Africa



Main objectives of the Global Coagulation Analyzers Market:

Exhaustive analysis of the segments of the Coagulation Analyzers market

Analysis of major growth driving and restraining factors

Financial analysis and market position of the dominant players of the market

Insightful data about the current and futuristic outlook of market size, share, revenue, sales volume, and growth of the market

Extensive regional analysis to offer better understanding of the regional spread of the market

Comprehensive 8 year revenue forecast for the period of 2021-2028

