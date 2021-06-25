Cognitive Assessment and Training Market Valuation by Size, Share, Growth, Trend, Drivers and Restraint 2020-2028
The global cognitive assessment and training market size is expected to reach USD 15.65 Billion at a steady CAGR of 20.3% in 2028, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research.
Increasing awareness regarding the advantages of maintaining good brain fitness is among some of the key factors driving growth of the cognitive assessment and training market. Cognitive assessment and training is not limited to adults, and is also a tool for use with children with learning disabilities such as dyslexia. Cognitive assessment and training tools have been in use for older individuals among the population suffering from vision and dementia problems.
Rising popularity of gamification is propelling growth of the market to a significant extent. Feedback on gamification from candidates, employers, and psychologists has been very positive and game features are being incorporated into cognitive tasks without undermining data quality, scientific value, and intervention effects, thereby improving participant engagement. Game-based assessments such as psychometric tests are used in the hiring process to assess a candidate’s skills. However, unlike various aptitude tests, these assessments are quick and engaging due to the game format.
The market report on the Cognitive Assessment and Training market published by Emergen Research includes an analysis of the key segments of the entire Cognitive Assessment and Training market. The report aims to shed light on the prevalent business strategies and models, analyze the market trends, and investigate the growth of the market through thorough statistical analysis. The report also covers the assessment of the overall market, depending on the validated industry data obtained through primary and secondary research.
Download FREE Sample Brochure (Customized Sample PDF File delivered as per your specific requirement)@ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-sample/571
Incorporated with Info-graphics, charts, 70 tables and 85 figures, this 250-page research report “Cognitive Assessment and Training Market Size, Type, Application, End-Use Industry, Regional Outlook, Competitive Strategies and Forecasts, 2020 – 2027” is based on a complete research of the entire Global market and covering all its sub-segments through comprehensively thorough classifications. Insightful analysis and assessment are created from superior primary and secondary information sources with data and information derived from industry specialists across the value chain.
A high focus is maintained on factors such as demand and supply, production capacity, supply chain management, distribution channel, product application and performance across different countries. The report not only offers hard to find facts about the trends and innovation driving the current and future of Cognitive Assessment and Training business, but also provides insights into competitive development such as acquisition and mergers, joint ventures, product launches and technology advancements.
The Cognitive Assessment and Training market offers key insights into the historical and current data with regards to Cognitive Assessment and Training market size and volume, by evaluating the key companies, major geographies, product types, application, consumer base, and manufacturing and production pricing.
Top key Companies in Cognitive Assessment and Training Market include are:
- Quest Diagnostics, BrainWare, MeritTrac, Cambridge Cognition, Pearson, MedAvante-ProPhase, Cogstate, Winterlight Labs, Philips, and Signant Health.
To get leading market solutions, visit the link below: https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/cognitive-assessment-and-training-market
Emergen Research has segmented the global cognitive assessment and training market on the basis of component, organization size, application, end-use, and region:
- Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)
- Solutions
- Assessment
- Data Management
- Data Analysis and Reporting
- Cognitive Training
- Others (Rater Training, Concussion Management, and Screening Solutions)
- Services
- Training and Support
- Consulting
- Solutions
- Organization Size Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)
- Large Enterprises
- Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs)
- Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)
- Clinical Trials
- Learning
- Research
- Others (Diagnostics, Recruitment and Patient Engagement)
- End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)
- Healthcare and Life Sciences
- Education
- Corporate
- Others (Sports and Government & Defense)
Region wise performance of the Cognitive Assessment and Training industry
This report studies the global Cognitive Assessment and Training market status and forecast, categorizes the global Cognitive Assessment and Training market size (value & volume) by key players, type, application, and region. This report focuses on the top players in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia India and Other regions (Middle East & Africa, Central & South America).
Geographically, this report studies the key regions, focuses on product sales, value, market share and growth opportunity in these regions, covering:
- United States
- Europe
- China
- Japan
- Southeast Asia
- India
We can also provide the customized separate regional or country-level reports, for the following regions:
North America, United States, Canada, Mexico, Asia-Pacific, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Singapore, Rest of Asia-Pacific, Europe, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Russia, Rest of Europe, Central & South America, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America, Middle East & Africa, Saudi Arabia, Turkey, Rest of Middle East & Africa
Request customized copy of Cognitive Assessment and Training report@ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-for-customization/571
Table of Content
Chapter 1. Methodology & Sources
1.1. Cognitive Assessment and Training Market Definition
1.2. Research Scope
1.3. Methodology
1.4. Research Sources
1.4.1. Primary
1.4.2. Secondary
1.4.3. Paid Sources
1.5. Cognitive Assessment and Training Market Estimation Technique
Chapter 2. Executive Summary
2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2021-2028
Chapter 3. Key Insights
Chapter 4. Cognitive Assessment and Training Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis
4.1. Cognitive Assessment and Training Market Material Segmentation Analysis
4.2. Industrial Outlook
4.2.1. Cognitive Assessment and Training Market indicators analysis
4.2.2. Cognitive Assessment and Training Market drivers analysis
4.2.2.1. Rapid urbanization and industrialization
4.2.2.2. Stringent government regulations regarding carbon emissions
4.2.2.3. Increasing prevalence of respiratory diseases
4.2.2.4. Rising need to enhance indoor air quality
4.2.3. Cognitive Assessment and Training Market restraints analysis
4.2.3.1. High cost associated with the maintenance of Cognitive Assessment and Training products
4.2.3.2. Availability of renewable sources of energy
4.3. Technological Insights
4.4. Regulatory Framework
4.5. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
4.6. Competitive Metric Space Analysis
4.7. Price trend Analysis
4.8. Covid-19 Impact Analysis
Chapter 10. Competitive Landscape
10.1. Cognitive Assessment and Training Market Revenue Share By Manufacturers
10.2. Mergers & Acquisitions
10.3. Competitor’s Positioning
10.4. Strategy Benchmarking
10.5. Vendor Landscape
10.5.1. Raw Material Suppliers
10.5.1.1. North America
10.5.1.2. Europe
10.5.1.3. Asia Pacific
10.5.1.4. Middle East & Africa
10.5.1.5. Latin America
10.5.2. Distributors
10.5.2.1. North America
10.5.2.2. Europe
10.5.2.3. Asia Pacific
10.5.2.4. Middle East & Africa
10.5.2.5. Latin America
10.5.3. Others
Continued….
Why Choose Emergen Research?
- Strong Industry Focus
- Extensive Product Offerings
- Customer Research Services
- Robust Research Methodology
- Comprehensive Reports
- Latest Technological Developments
- Value Chain Analysis
- Potential Market Opportunities
- Growth Dynamics
- Quality Assurance
- Post-sales Support
Read similar reports by Emergen Research:
Blockchain Supply Chain Market
Carbon Neutral Data Center Market
Non-Volatile Memory Express Market
Green Technology and Sustainability Market
Hemodynamic Monitoring Devices Market
Healthcare Distribution Market
Industrial Wastewater Treatment Service Market
About Emergen Research
Emergen Research is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target, and analyze consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries, and help clients make smarter business decisions. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across multiple industries, including Healthcare, Touch Points, Chemicals, Types, and Energy. We consistently update our research offerings to ensure our clients are aware of the latest trends existent in the market. Emergen Research has a strong base of experienced analysts from varied areas of expertise. Our industry experience and ability to develop a concrete solution to any research problems provides our clients with the ability to secure an edge over their respective competitors.