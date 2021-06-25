Cognitive Assessment and Training Market Valuation by Size, Share, Growth, Trend, Drivers and Restraint 2020-2028

The global cognitive assessment and training market size is expected to reach USD 15.65 Billion at a steady CAGR of 20.3% in 2028, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research.

Increasing awareness regarding the advantages of maintaining good brain fitness is among some of the key factors driving growth of the cognitive assessment and training market. Cognitive assessment and training is not limited to adults, and is also a tool for use with children with learning disabilities such as dyslexia. Cognitive assessment and training tools have been in use for older individuals among the population suffering from vision and dementia problems.

Rising popularity of gamification is propelling growth of the market to a significant extent. Feedback on gamification from candidates, employers, and psychologists has been very positive and game features are being incorporated into cognitive tasks without undermining data quality, scientific value, and intervention effects, thereby improving participant engagement. Game-based assessments such as psychometric tests are used in the hiring process to assess a candidate’s skills. However, unlike various aptitude tests, these assessments are quick and engaging due to the game format.

The market report on the Cognitive Assessment and Training market published by Emergen Research includes an analysis of the key segments of the entire Cognitive Assessment and Training market. The report aims to shed light on the prevalent business strategies and models, analyze the market trends, and investigate the growth of the market through thorough statistical analysis. The report also covers the assessment of the overall market, depending on the validated industry data obtained through primary and secondary research.

Top key Companies in Cognitive Assessment and Training Market include are:

Quest Diagnostics, BrainWare, MeritTrac, Cambridge Cognition, Pearson, MedAvante-ProPhase, Cogstate, Winterlight Labs, Philips, and Signant Health.

Emergen Research has segmented the global cognitive assessment and training market on the basis of component, organization size, application, end-use, and region:

Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028) Solutions Assessment Data Management Data Analysis and Reporting Cognitive Training Others (Rater Training, Concussion Management, and Screening Solutions) Services Training and Support Consulting



Organization Size Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028) Large Enterprises Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs)



Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028) Clinical Trials Learning Research Others (Diagnostics, Recruitment and Patient Engagement)



End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028) Healthcare and Life Sciences Education Corporate Others (Sports and Government & Defense)



Region wise performance of the Cognitive Assessment and Training industry

This report studies the global Cognitive Assessment and Training market status and forecast, categorizes the global Cognitive Assessment and Training market size (value & volume) by key players, type, application, and region. This report focuses on the top players in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia India and Other regions (Middle East & Africa, Central & South America).

Geographically, this report studies the key regions, focuses on product sales, value, market share and growth opportunity in these regions, covering:

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

We can also provide the customized separate regional or country-level reports, for the following regions:

North America, United States, Canada, Mexico, Asia-Pacific, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Singapore, Rest of Asia-Pacific, Europe, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Russia, Rest of Europe, Central & South America, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America, Middle East & Africa, Saudi Arabia, Turkey, Rest of Middle East & Africa

