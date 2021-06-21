Commercial greenhouse market product Launch, Major Companies, Revenue Analysis, Till 2028 The global commercial greenhouse market is exacted to expand at a significant CAGR of 11.6% and rise from USD 33.12 billion in 2020 and reach 79.66 billion by 2028.

A variety of plants, vegetables, flowers and ornamentals, fruits, and nursery crops are grown in the commercial greenhouse for commercial consumption. The commercial greenhouses have heating and cooling systems, lighting, and aeration to provide controlled conditions to enhance the growth of the plants and nursery crops. The greenhouses are covered with glass or plastic shed that enables sunlight to come in and does not allow outside weather conditions to affect the greenhouse plants.

Key players in the commercial greenhouse sector include:

Nexus Corporation, Nobutec B.V, Hort, Zuid Holland, Argus Control System, The Glasshouse Company Pty Ltd., Americas, Richel Group and SA, and Certhon.

Many government bodies and private sectors are supporting the greenhouses with financial aid which is boosting the market growth of the commercial greenhouses. Moreover, the increasing disposable income among the crowd in the developing nations and the demand for food due to the augmenting population is the significant factor propelling the growth of the commercial greenhouse market.

The conditions such as temperature, fertilizers, and humidity are required for the proper growth of the plants. The advantage of commercial greenhouses is that a higher yield is obtained in comparison with conventional methods. Plants grown in such controlled conditions are free from pests and animals, and vegetables, flowers, fruits are available throughout the year. There is minimum consumption of water.

Further key findings:

Based on product type, the vegetables and fruits segment is predicted to grow at a high pace during the projection period. The controlled environment offers suitable properties for the crops and plants to grow properly. Ornamental flowers and plants are also gaining popularity as they are extensively used especially for decorating houses and walkways.

In context to the equipment type, the heating systems section is predicted to hold the highest CAGR during the projected period from 2021 to 2028. The heating systems are a vital constituent of the greenhouses as it helps in maintaining the temperature. Various modified heating systems are extensively used in countries with cold weather temperatures.

For this study, Reports and Data has segmented the global commercial greenhouse market based on Type, Product, Equipment, and Region:

By Product Type (Revenue, USD Billion, 2018 – 2028)

Flowers & ornamentals

Fruits

Vegetables

Nursery crops

Others

Cacti

By Type (Revenue, USD Billion, 2018 – 2028)

Plastic greenhouse

Glass greenhouse

By Region (Revenue, USD Billion, 2018 – 2028)

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Rest of the World (RoW)

Middle East

Africa

Tropical crops

By Equipment (Revenue, USD Billion, 2018 – 2028)

Heating systems

Cooling systems

Others

Control systems

Ventilation

LED grow lights

Communication technology

Irrigation systems

