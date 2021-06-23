Companion Diagnostics Market Outlook, Industry Demand and Supply, Key Prospects, Future Growth, Forecast and Top Manufacturers Analysis Report by Emergen Research

Rising the incidence of cancer worldwide, the demand for customized medication and tailored treatment coupled with the recognition by industry participants of the co-development paradigm of drug diagnostics are the main factors driving the global diagnostic companion market.

The report entails an organized database of the Companion Diagnostics market dynamics that helps market analysts estimate the global market growth rate over the projected timeline. Therefore, the report, published by Emergen Research, is a detail-oriented compilation of the crucial aspects of the Companion Diagnostics market, including the key players’ product offerings, the wide application range of these products, the major market segments, leading market contenders, their company profiles, pricing strategies, production capacities, revenue generation schemes, technological advancements, and many others.

It offers a lucid picture of current trends in the global market, with an unbiased perspective of the leading market players, key regions/countries, end-use industries, and various product types.

Key participants include Agilent Technologies, Foundation Medicine, Myriad Genetic Laboratories, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Johnson & Johnson, Arup Laboratories, Abbott, MolecularMD, BioMérieux, and Illumina, among others.

The Companion Diagnostics market intelligence report exhaustively examines the market value, share, demand, growth prospects, latest and historical trends, manufacturers, gross revenue collection, competitive terrain, market growth forecast, available products, and end-use applications.

For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented into the global Companion Diagnostics Market based on the technology, disease indication, application, and region:

Technology Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; 2017-2027) (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Immunohistochemistry In Situ Hybridization Polymerase Chain Reaction Genetic Sequencing

Disease Indication Outlook (Volume, Kilotons; 2017-2027, Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Breast Cancer Lung Cancer Colorectal Cancer Skin Cancer

Application Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; 2017-2027) (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Hospitals Diagnostic Laboratories



Geographical Terrain of the Global Companion Diagnostics Market:

North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, the U.K, Russia, and Italy)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, and Southeast Asia)

Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, etc.)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria, and South Africa)

Table of Content

Chapter 1. Market Synopsis

1.1. Market Definition

1.2. Research Scope & Premise

1.3. Methodology

1.4. Market Estimation Technique

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2019-2027

Chapter 3. Indicative Metrics

Chapter 4. Companion Diagnostics Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis

4.1. Companion Diagnostics Market Product Segmentation Analysis

4.2. Industrial Outlook

4.2.1. Market indicators analysis

4.2.2. Market drivers analysis

4.2.2.1. Increasing drug diagnostic co-development

4.2.2.2. Improving regulatory scenario

4.2.2.3. Growing incidences of adverse drug reaction

4.2.3. Market restraints analysis

4.2.3.1. High cost of companion diagnostics test in developing and underdeveloped regions

4.3. Technological Insights

4.4. Regulatory Framework

4.5. ETOP Analysis

4.6. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.7. Competitive Metric Space Analysis

4.8. Price trend Analysis

4.9. Customer Mapping

4.10. Covid-19 Impact Analysis

4.11. Global Recession Influence

Chapter 5. Companion Diagnostics Market By Technology Insights & Trends

5.1. Technology Dynamics & Market Share, 2020 & 2027

5.2. Immunohistochemistry

5.2.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2017 – 2027 (USD Billion) (Kilotons)

5.2.2. Market estimates and forecast, By Region, 2017 – 2027 (USD Billion) (Kilotons)

5.3. In Situ Hybridization

5.3.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2017 – 2027 (USD Billion) (Kilotons)

5.3.2. Market estimates and forecast, By Region, 2017 – 2027 (USD Billion) (Kilotons)

5.4. Polymerase Chain Reaction

5.4.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2017 – 2027 (USD Billion) (Kilotons)

5.4.2. Market estimates and forecast, By Region, 2017 – 2027 (USD Billion) (Kilotons)

5.5. Genetic Sequencing

5.5.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2017 – 2027 (USD Billion) (Kilotons)

5.5.2. Market estimates and forecast, By Region, 2017 – 2027 (USD Billion) (Kilotons)

Chapter 6. Companion Diagnostics Market By Disease Indication Insights & Trends

6.1. Disease Indication Dynamics & Market Share, 2020 & 2027

6.2. Breast Cancer

6.2.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2017 – 2027 (USD Billion) (Kilotons)

6.2.2. Market estimates and forecast, By Region, 2017 – 2027 (USD Billion) (Kilotons)

6.3. Lung Cancer

6.3.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2017 – 2027 (USD Billion) (Kilotons)

6.3.2. Market estimates and forecast, By Region, 2017 – 2027 (USD Billion) (Kilotons)

6.4. Colorectal Cancer

6.4.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2017 – 2027 (USD Billion) (Kilotons)

6.4.2. Market estimates and forecast, By Region, 2017 – 2027 (USD Billion) (Kilotons)

6.5. Skin Cancer

6.5.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2017 – 2027 (USD Billion) (Kilotons)

6.5.2. Market estimates and forecast, By Region, 2017 – 2027 (USD Billion) (Kilotons)

Continue..!

