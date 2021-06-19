Complete Analysis of Medical Nasogastric Tubes Market Size, Share, Current Trend, Huge Demand & Growth Rate Opportunity Report to 2021-2028

Global Medical Nasogastric Tubes Market

Nasogastric tube is passed by means of the nose and down through the nasopharynx and throat into the stomach. It is an adaptable tube made of plastic and elastic and it has bidirectional potential. Insertion of an organic tube, helps gaining access to stomach and its contents. These tubes are used for are suitable for enteral feeding up to six weeks.

Increase in demand for nasogastric tubes due rise in incidences of chronic diseases considered as key driving factor which is expected to boost the global medical nasogastric tubes market growth. Furthermore, increase in number of malnutrition patients across the world is one of the significant factors will positively contribute the market growth. For instance, as per the WHO (World Health Organization) report 2017, around 2mn people across the world lack key micronutrients such as vitamins. As per the survey 40% of hospitalized patients are suffering from malnutrition that has increased the mortality and morbidity rate. Thus, nasogastric tubes are the first choice to suffice the adequate amount of nutrients in malnourished and those who are unable to take nutrients orally.

Market Restraints

However, infections and skin irritation caused by nasogastric procedures due to improper sterilization is the major restraining factor which is expected to hinder the global medical nasogastric tubes market growth during this analysis period.

Market Segmentation

Global Medical Nasogastric Tubes Market is segmented into type such as Levin Catheter, Dobhoff Tube, Sengstaken- Blakemore Tube, and Others, by patient such as Pediatric, and Adult. Further, market is segmented into end use such as Hospitals, Clinics, and Others.

Also, Global Medical Nasogastric Tubes Market is segmented into five regions such as North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa.

Market Key Players

Various key players are discussed into this report Degania Medical, Guangdong Baihe Medical Technology, Bicakcilar, Bard Medical, Pacific Hospital Supply Co. Ltd, Andersen Products, Cardinal Health, Cook Medical, Rontis Medical,and Poly

