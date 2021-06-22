Comprehensive Report on Global Digital Identify Solutions Market | Size, Growth, Demand, Opportunities & Forecast To 2028

The report contains a thorough study of the global Digital Identify Solutions Market. It has successfully pointed out the key factors that have substantial impact on the Digital Identify Solutions Market. This report is based on result of a well-planned research methodology. The methodology employed both primary and secondary research tools. These tools aid the researchers to collect authentic data and arrive at a definite conclusion. The prevailing competitors in the global Digital Identify Solutions Market has also been portrayed in the report, offering an opportunity to the market players to gauge their performance. The report has been prepared after studying the different parameters ruling the global Digital Identify Solutions Market and the forecast period has been estimated from 2021-2028.

Digital Identity solutions are flexible and scalable which can help organizations in reducing costs as well as complex Identity solutions. A digital Identity solution comprises biometrics and non-biometric solutions which provides extra layer of security to systems, devices, and data. It is widely used in various industries such as BFSI, IT & Telecomm, Retail, Government & Defense, Healthcare, and Others.

Request Sample Copy of this Report @ https://qualiketresearch.com/request-sample/Digital-Identity-Solutions-Market/request-sample

Market Drivers

Increase in Identity and authentication fraud is the key driving factor which is expected to boost the global digital Identity solutions market growth. Furthermore, integration of biometrics in smartphones will positively contribute the market growth. Moreover, rise in technological advancements and product launch activities by key players will propel the market growth during this forecast period. For instance, September 2019, in Refinitiv had launched new “Qual -ID” integrating digital Identity Technology to Identity fraud and financial services. Qual-ID technology combines digital ID verification and document proofing. Also, in July 2020, Accertify had launched its new solution (Accertify Digital Identity) to help enterprises address the significant increase in account opening and account takeover frauds. This is a sophisticated API-based solution which empowers enterprises to trust and verify who is on the other side of digital interaction.

Market Restraints

However, high cost involved in deploying digital Identity solution is the major challenging factor which is expected to hinder the global digital Identity solutions market growth. Also, lack of information security of consumer data will affect the market growth during this analysis period.

Research Methodology

To understand the potential of market in a precise manner, the global market has been analysed according to the Porter’s Five Force Model structure. Also, the Digital Identity solutions market has been studied using SWOT analysis, and it highlights various strengths and opportunities, threats, and weaknesses that are associated with the industry.

Market Key Players

Various key players are discussed in this report such as

NEC,

Samsung SDS,

Thales Group,

GBG,

Telus,

IDEMIA,

ForgeRock,

Jumio,

Accertify,

Refinitiv, and

Duo Security (Cisco).

Market Taxonomy

By Authentication Type

Single-Factor Authentication

Multi-Factor Authentication

By Solution

Biometric

Non-Biometrics

By End User

BFSI

IT & Telecomm

Retail

Government & Defense

Healthcare

Others

By Region

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

Get discount on this report @ https://qualiketresearch.com/request-sample/Digital-Identity-Solutions-Market/ask-for-discount

About Us:-

QualiKet Research is a leading Market Research and Competitive Intelligence partner helping leaders across the world to develop robust strategy and stay ahead for evolution by providing actionable insights about ever changing market scenario, competition and customers. QualiKet Research is dedicated to enhancing the ability of faster decision making by providing timely and scalable intelligence. We use different intelligence tools to come up with evidence that showcases the threats and opportunities which helps our clients outperform their competition.

Contact Person:

Vishal Thakur

Research Support Specialist

QualiKet Research

6060 N Central Expy #500, TX 75204, U.S.A

sales@qualiketresearch.com

Website: https://qualiketresearch.com