Compression Therapy Market Share, Industry Growth, Trend, Drivers, Challenges, Key Companies by 2027

The global Compression Therapy Market valued at USD 2.81 Billion in 2018 and is expected to reach USD 4.01 Billion by the year 2026, at a CAGR of 4.5%. Compression therapy is a therapy where by it acts by increasing the blood flow especially in the lower limbs by strengthening vein support. It intents a gentle application of the pressure to the ankles and legs by compression garments which helps in supporting the legs. It is like an elastic garment whereby generating pressure goes up to the leg. The stockings act as a replicated muscle, its acts by adding some pressure to constricting areas of the legs where there is less flow of blood and to reduce the pain in the lower limbs as the veins loosen up.

The Compression Therapy market report offers key insights into market scope along with emerging growth opportunities over the forecast period. The report also provides information about the competitive landscape of the global Compression Therapy market. The global Compression Therapy market is fragmented due to presence of numerous key players on a global and regional scale. Key players are focused on mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, partnerships, and research and development activities to expand their product portfolio and gain a robust footing in the market.

Key companies operating in the Compression Therapy Market and profiled in the report are:

BSN medical (Germany), DJO Global Inc. (U.S.), medi GmbH & Co KG (Germany), Tactile Medical (U.S.), PAUL HARTMANN AG (Germany), and SIGVARIS (Switzerland). Sanyleg S.r.l. (Italy), 3M Company (U.S.), Tactile Medical (U.S.), ConvaTec Inc. (U.K.), ArjoHuntleigh (Getinge Group) (Sweden), and Julius Zorn GmbH (Juzo) (Germany) are major players in this market.

The report provides a significant assessment of the recent market trends, revenues, segments, and key regions across the globe. The regional analysis covers major geographical regions such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. The report analyzes key regions for production and consumption patterns, import/export, market share, revenue contribution, growth rate, and supply and demand ratio for the forecast period 2021-2027. It also discusses the impact of government regulations, macro- and micro-economic factors, and economic growth of the region on overall market growth.

For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data has segmented the Compression Therapy market on the basis of product and service, technique, application, end user and region:

Product & Service Outlook (Revenue in Million USD; 2016–2026)

Compression Garments

Compression Stockings

Compression Bandages & Wraps

Other Compression Garments*

Compression Braces

Compression Pumps

Other compression garments

Application outlook (Revenue in Million USD; 2016–2026)

Varicose Vein Treatment

Deep Vein Thrombosis Treatment

Lymphedema Treatment

Leg Ulcer Treatment

Other Applications

Technique outlook (Revenue in Million USD; 2016–2026)

Static Compression Therapy

Dynamic Compression Therapy

End- User outlook (Revenue in Million USD; 2016–2026)

Hospitals

Clinics

Ambulatory Surgical Centers,

Home Care Settings

Regional analysis covers:

North America (U.S.A., Canada)

(U.S.A., Canada) Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of Europe)

(U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of Europe) Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

(India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC) Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

(Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America) Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Key Questions Answered by the Report:

What are the key growth driving and restraining factors of the Compression Therapy market?

What are key opportunities and growth prospects of the Compression Therapy industry is expected to witness over the forecast period?

Who are the prominent players operating in the market? What are the key strategies adopted by these companies?

Which region is expected to dominate the market growth over the forecast period?

Which segments are expected to register lucrative growth over the forecast period?

What are the key outcomes of SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis?

