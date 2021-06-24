Conductive Textiles Market Growth, Strategies, Size, Recent Trends & Factor Analysis, 2021–2027

The Global Conductive Textiles Market is projected to gain a market revenue of USD 10.92 billion in 2027. The increasing demand for advanced technology-enabled smart wearables from military & defense, healthcare, and sports & fitness sector is driving the market’s growth.

Conductive textiles are fabrics that can conduct electricity and are made with metals like gold, carbon, titanium, nickel, silver, and copper. The global conductive textiles industry consists of fabrics of different composition which are coated and transformed into conductive textiles. These textiles possess properties like low contact resistance, high adhesive force, softness, malleability, and have the ability to shield electromagnetic interference.

The increase in usage of conductive textiles in military uniforms as in medical devices is likely to drive the market growth. Apart from this rising demand from sports and fitness sector might play a crucial role in the growth of the industry during the forecast period. Rising investments, focus on research and development, technological advancements in developing countries and growing demand of smart fabrics or wearables are key factors behind the industry’s progress. Conductive textiles are being used in healthcare sector for monitoring health conditions of patients. Heated covers and textiles are being used now to control and monitor pulse of patients. Investment in the defense sector is also increasing, and the adoption of advanced uniforms is predicted to fuel the market’s growth during the forecast period.

Key companies profiled in the report include: Parker Chomerics, Toray Industries Inc, Laird PLC, Seiren Co. Ltd., Bekaert, Holland Shielding Systems B.V, Shieldex, 3M, Emei (HK) Electronics Ltd. and Metaline.

Further key findings from the report suggest

Conductive textiles made of polyester registered a revenue share of 33.4% in 2018 and is predicted to have significant growth during the forecast period. This type of fabric is strong and resistant, making it suitable for making jackets and sportswear.

The Non-Woven type of textile is predicted to witness steady growth due to its increasing demand from military, healthcare and automobile sectors.

Conductive textiles are used in antimicrobial wearables and clear room supplies which have the ability to detect and treating chronic diseases like cardiovascular and respiratory problems, diabetes, neurological disorders. Thus the healthcare sector would play a crucial role in the industry’s growth during the forecast period.

Europe and North America have been consistent consumers of the conductive textile products because of high rate of adoption of.technologically advanced products. Countries like USA and Germany have advanced infrastructure and technology thus making them hubs of manufacturing these type of textiles.

There have been a number of new product launches in the market amongst which polyester filament fabric ‘Kinari’ by Toray Industries Inc, EMI Shielding Gaskets and Electrically Conductive Heat Shrinkable Tubing by Parker Chomerics, conductive fabrics by Shieldex require special mention.

For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data have segmented into the global Conductive Textiles Market market on the basis of Fabric Type, Type, Application and region:

Fabric Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2020-2027)

Cotton

Nylon

Polyester

Wool

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2020-2027)

Woven Conductive Textiles

Non-Woven Conductive Textiles

Knitted Conductive Textiles

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2020-2027)

Military & Defense

Healthcare

Sports & Fitness

Consumer Electronics

Others

In-depth regional analysis covers:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Table of Content

Chapter 1. Market Synopsis

1.1. Market Definition

1.2. Research Scope & Premise

1.3. Methodology

1.4. Market Estimation Technique

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2020-2027

Chapter 3. Indicative Metrics

Chapter 4. Conductive Textiles Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis

4.1. Conductive Textiles Market Raw Material Segmentation Analysis

4.2. Industrial Outlook

Continued……….

The report on the Conductive Textiles market provides critical insights into the growth in revenue along with CAGR throughout the forecast period. It also provides insights into lucrative opportunities to enable the businesses to capitalize on the emerging trends of the market. Advanced analytical tools such as SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis are used in the report to offer clear understanding about competitive landscape and market growth. it also offers strategic recommendations to the new and emerging players to overcome the entry-level barriers of the market during the forecast period.

Thank you for reading our report. For additional information on customization of the report, connect with us and we will make sure you get a report tailored to meet your needs.

