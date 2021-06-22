Corn Fiber Market Size, Industry Growth and Opportunities with Leading Players – SunOpta Inc., HL Agro, Roquette Freres and More

The global corn fiber market is expected to reach a market size of USD 1,154.6 Million by 2027 at register a steady CAGR over the forecast period, according to the latest report by Reports and Data. Growing demand for corn fibers from the textiles industry is a key factor driving market growth. Corn fiber is a natural fiber and an ideal substitute for synthetic fibers such as polyester and polyamide. Garments produced from corn fibers are comfortable to wear and offer good moisture management and low odor retention. In addition, garments produced from corn fibers exhibit easy stain and dirt removal and have fast-drying properties, along with ability to retain good aesthetic appeal even after repeated washes.

Growing demand for eco-friendly alternatives for synthetic fibers is another factor driving demand for corn fibers. Extensive use of harmful and harsh chemicals modifies the natural characteristics of fabrics and pollutes soil, underground water reserves, and air. Also, these harmful chemicals release toxic gases. Increasing use of organic fibers for clothing, in the long run, is projected to be highly beneficial in reducing environmental pollution and impact.

Further key findings in the report

Among the application segments, the animal feed segment accounted for a significantly high revenue share in 2019. Application of corn fibers as feed for livestock, such as for ruminants, fish, poultry, and swine, improves the immune system against water and air-borne diseases and viruses. Growing awareness about animal nutrition is another factor boosting demand for corn fibers.

Stringent government regulations play a major role in fueling corn fiber demand. The food labeling regulations’ amendments associated with enhancing transparency in food-related information, and consumer-driven campaigns, including Clean Label, are causative of growing adoption of corn fibers.

Geotextiles offer various benefits in mitigating erosion of many types of soils. Geotextiles are also useful in reducing the direct effect of raindrops, soil detachment, and runoff generation. Rising use of corn fibers in production of geotextiles is also expected to drive market growth to a significant extent over the forecast period.

Demand for corn fibers in North American is rising due to growing consumer awareness about nutritional value, health, and wellness, high purchasing power parity, and increasing prevalence of cardiovascular diseases and obesity in countries in the region.

Key market participants include Ingredion Inc., Grain Processing Corporation, Archer Daniels Midland Company, SunOpta Inc., HL Agro, Roquette Freres, Cargill Inc., Doshi Group, and Tate & Lyle PLC, and Baolingbao Biology Co. Ltd.

For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data has segmented the global corn fiber market on the basis of application, distribution channel, and region:

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Textile

Pharmaceutical

Food & Beverage

Animal Nutrition

Cosmetics

Others

Distribution Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Direct

Indirect

The market research report highlights the regional presence of the Corn Fiber market in the key geographies including North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. The report sheds lights on the production and consumption patterns, supply and demand, current and emerging trends, consumer demands, market share, market revenue, market size, and industry statistics. The report also studies the key factors influencing the market growth in the key regions along with the analysis of key steps and initiatives taken by the key manufacturers present in each region.

In-depth regional analysis covers:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

The report on the Corn Fiber market provides critical insights into the growth in revenue along with CAGR throughout the forecast period. It also provides insights into lucrative opportunities to enable the businesses to capitalize on the emerging trends of the market. Advanced analytical tools such as SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis are used in the report to offer clear understanding about competitive landscape and market growth. it also offers strategic recommendations to the new and emerging players to overcome the entry-level barriers of the market during the forecast period.

