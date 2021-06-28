COVID-19 Impact on Global Methyl Methacrylate Monomer Market Growth By Manufacturers, Countries, Types And Application, End Users And Forecast To 2028

Global Methyl Methacrylate Monomer Market

Methyl Methacrylate is defined as a single molecule which used in the production of polymethyl methacrylate plastics and it is derived from methyl acrylic acid. They have bond forming capabilities which increase the strength of the overall structures. C5H8O2 is the chemical formula of methyl methacrylate. It is an acid ester and is a colourless monomer compound.

Market Drivers

The increase in demand for methyl methacrylate products from the automotive and construction industries is a key driving factor which expected to drive the growth of the global methyl methacrylate monomer market over the forecast period. Also, the rise in demand for methyl methacrylate from aviation industry is another major factor boosting the market growth of the global methyl methacrylate monomer market. The growing demand from the automobiles industry, due to its improved vehicle design capabilities, and the increase in acceptance of emission control and lightweight vehicles expected to positively influence the market growth during this forecast timeframe. Methyl methacrylate monomers are used in production of consumer products like as TV & electronic screens, automotive plastics, signage, windows, household acrylic paints, coatings, and adhesives, thus the increase in electronics production is expected to fuel the market growth.

The fluctuation in raw material prices is the major restraint which expected to hamper the global methyl methacrylate monomer market growth during this forecast period.

Market Key Players

Some key operating players are listed in this report such as BASF, Dow, Evonik, Mitsubishi Rayon, Sumitomo Chemical, Asahi Kasei, Formosa Plastics, Jilin Petrochemical, Longxin Chemical, Shandong Hongxu, etc.

Market Taxonomy

By Product

ACH Method

Isobutylene Method

Ethylene Method

By Application

Polymethyl Methacrylate

Plastic Additive

Surface Coating

Others

By Region

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

Global Methyl Methacrylate Monomer Market TOC

1 Introduction

1.1 Objective of the Study

1.2 Market definition

1.3 Market Scope

2 Research Methodology

2.1 Data Mining

2.2 Validation

2.3 Primary Interviews

2.4 List of Data Sources

3 Executive Summary

4 Global Methyl Methacrylate Monomer Market Outlook

4.1 Overview

4.2 Market Dynamics

4.2.1 Drivers

4.2.2 Restraints

4.2.3 Opportunities

4.3 Porters Five Force Model

4.4 Value Chain Analysis

5 Global Methyl Methacrylate Monomer Market, By Product

5.1 Y-o-Y Growth Comparison, By Product

5.2 Global Methyl Methacrylate Monomer Market Share Analysis, By Product

5.3 Global Methyl Methacrylate Monomer Market Size and Forecast, By Product

5.3.1 ACH Method

5.3.2 Isobutylene Method

5.3.3 Ethylene Method

6 Global Methyl Methacrylate Monomer Market, By Application

6.1 Y-o-Y Growth Comparison, By Application

6.2 Global Methyl Methacrylate Monomer Market Share Analysis, By Application

6.3 Global Methyl Methacrylate Monomer Market Size and Forecast, By Application

6.3.1 Polymethyl Methacrylate

6.3.2 Plastic Additive

6.3.3 Surface Coating

6.3.4 Others

