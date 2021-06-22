Covid-19 impact on Global Robotic Process Automation Market 2021 Growth Analysis, Segmentation by Type till 2028 With Successive Top Key players-Ipsoft, Inc., Blue Prism PLC, Automation Anywhere, Pegasystems Inc., Nice Systems Ltd

The Robotic Process Automation Market report, at first, has given a brief understanding of the industry through basic overview. This overview includes the market definition, key applications of the product, and the recent manufacturing technology employed for such production. The global Robotic Process Automation market has been analysed in detail to gain an understanding of the competitive landscape, key regional status, and recent trends noted in the relevant industry. This analysis also contains the product price margins, along with risk factors that are associated with manufacturers. The report on Robotic Process Automation market has explored various market dynamics that hold a significant influence during the forecast period of 2021 to 2028.

The report covers a forecast and detailed analysis of the Robotic Process Automation Market on a global as well as regional level. The report provides comprehensive data from 2020 to 2027 based on the income generation, and historical, current, and forecasted growth in the market in terms of both the market value and volume. Moreover, the report contains the significant changes taking place in the market aspects over the evaluation period.

Robotic Process Automation allows faster implementation, and scaling of the huge volume data resulting in less time consumption and reduced overhead expense of organizations. Ease in business process is the main advantage of robotic process automation. Continuous technological advancements and increase in demand for robotics process automation by organizations will fuel the market growth.

The report also ensure an analysis of the market by allowing a comprehensive view of the Robotic Process Automation Market and its associated components by engaging a set of standards. Factors such as government expenditure, economic growth, supply chains, and distribution channels are scrutinized in order to relay precise information. Using bottom-up & top-down approaches, market-size validation, and estimation has been performed to collect data from the supply side. Also, analysis of the data has been done by using a precise research framework which is suited to the target market. This framework works as a research standard, providing tools to create market reports

Market Drivers

Increase in demand for automation of redundant tasks in the business process with machine learning and artificial intelligence enhancements is the key driving factor which is expected to boost the global robotic process automation market growth. The integration of technology to automate the repetitive task across various industries has resulted in reduced human error, increased throughput, and accelerated work. Combination of robotic process automation with cognitive technologies like machine learning, speech recognition, NLP (Natural Language Processing) is capable of handling higher-order tasks with AI assistance without human’s decision making capabilities. Furthermore, increase in COVID-19 pandemic will positively contribute the market growth. Due to COVID 19 effect has resulted in inclination towards cost saving by reducing the number of employees involved in performing the task and improvement of work efficiency.

Market Restraints

However, lack of awareness regarding robotic process automation is the major challenging factor which is expected to hinder the global robotic process automation market growth. Also, data insecurity risk hindering the implementation of market in the financial sector will affect the market growth.

Market Segmentation

Global Robotic Process Automation Market is segmented into type such as Tools, Services and Travel Logistics, by service such as Consulting, Implementing, and Training, by deployment such as Cloud, and On-premise, by organization size such as Large Enterprise, and Small and Medium Size Enterprise. Further, market is segmented into application such as BFSI, Pharmaceutical & Healthcare, Retail & Consumer Goods, IT & Telecom, Communication and Media & Education, Manufacturing, and Others.

Also, Global Robotic Process Automation Market is segmented into five regions such as North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa.

Market Key Players

Various key players are discussed in this report such as

Ipsoft, Inc.,

Blue Prism PLC,

Automation Anywhere,

Pegasystems Inc.,

Nice Systems Ltd.,

Celaton Ltd.,

Redwood Software,

Uipath SRL,

Verint System Inc., and

Xerox Corporation

Major Points Covered in Table of Content

1 Introduction

1.1 Objective of the Study

1.2 Market definition

1.3 Market Scope

2 Research Methodology

2.1 Data Mining

2.2 Validation

2.3 Primary Interviews

2.4 List of Data Sources

3 Executive Summary

4 Global Robotic Process Automation Market Outlook

4.1 Overview

4.2 Market Dynamics

4.2.1 Drivers

4.2.2 Restraints

4.2.3 Opportunities

4.3 Porters Five Force Model

4.4 Value Chain Analysis

5 Global Robotic Process Automation Market, By Type

5.1 Y-o-Y Growth Comparison, By Type

5.2 Global Robotic Process Automation Market Share Analysis, By Type

5.3 Global Robotic Process Automation Market Size and Forecast, By Type

5.3.1 Tools

5.3.2 Services

5.3.3. Travel Logistics

6 Global Robotic Process Automation Market, By Service

6.1 Y-o-Y Growth Comparison, By Service

6.2 Global Robotic Process Automation Market Share Analysis, By Service

6.3 Global Robotic Process Automation Market Size and Forecast, By Service

6.3.1 Consulting

6.3.2 Implementing

6.3.3. Training

7 Global Robotic Process Automation Market, By Deployment

7.1 Y-o-Y Growth Comparison, By Deployment

7.2 Global Robotic Process Automation Market Share Analysis, By Deployment

7.3 Global Robotic Process Automation Market Size and Forecast, By Deployment

7.3.1 Cloud

7.3.2 On-Premise

8 Global Robotic Process Automation Market, By Organization Size

8.1 Y-o-Y Growth Comparison, By Organization Size

8.2 Global Robotic Process Automation Market Share Analysis, By Organization Size

8.3 Global Robotic Process Automation Market Size and Forecast, By Organization Size

8.3.1 Large Enterprise

8.3.2 Small and Medium Size Enterprises

9 Global Robotic Process Automation Market, By Application

9.1 Y-o-Y Growth Comparison, By Application

9.2 Global Robotic Process Automation Market Share Analysis, By Application

9.3 Global Robotic Process Automation Market Size and Forecast, By Application

9.3.1 BFSI

9.3.2 Pharmaceutical & Healthcare

9.3.3 Retail & Consumer Goods

9.3.4. IT & Telecom

9.3.5 .Communication, Media & Education

9.3.6. Manufacturing

9.3.7. Others

10 Global Robotic Process Automation Market, By Region

Continue….

