Craft rum market Size, Share, Industry Analysis and Global Forecast to 2028

The global craft rum market size is expected to reach USD 1.70 billion by 2028 and register a CAGR of 5.5% over the forecast period, according to the latest report by Reports and Data. Global market revenue growth can be primarily attributed to rapid demand for craft liquor such as craft rum among younger consumers, rising number of craft distilleries worldwide, and resilient pub and discotheque culture in countries across the globe.

The rising endorsements of craft spirits and luxury alcoholic beverages on social media platforms, increasing availability of craft rum at bars and pubs, increasing consumption of packaged alcoholic beverages at parties, raves, and social gatherings, and changing lifestyle and tastes of millennial consumers are some other key factors expected to continue to support revenue growth of the global craft rum market going ahead. Rum is a strong-tasting, sweetened distilled alcoholic beverage available widely in various types including dark rum, light rum, gold rum, black rum, white rum, and vintage rum. Craft rum is a unique modification of commercial rum that offers a twist to the authentic flavor of rum. It is made with handpicked ingredients and unique flavor combinations, with spiced rum being the most popular type of craft rum infused with ingredients such as cinnamon, ginger, vanilla, pepper, clove, nutmeg, rosemary, coconut, and various tropical fruits.

Top companies profiled in the report:

Rockstar Spirits Ltd., Drum Circle Distilling, Bacardi Limited, Burning Barn, Wicked Dolphin Rum, Drum & Black, Charles Merser & Co., Copalli, Lyon Distilling Company, Domaines Ellam, and Arizona Craft Beverage.

The report provides information on the growth rate, current and emerging patterns, production and consumption ratios, supply and demand, import/export, revenues, and revenue growth of each regional market. The regional analysis section also assesses the existence of key players in each region, as well as the macro and microeconomic factors influencing regional market development.

For the purpose of this report, the global craft rum market is segmented based on product type, price range, distribution channel, and region:

By Product Type (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

Spiced Rum

White Rum

Coconut Rum

Cranberry Rum

Coffee Rum

Others (Orange Rum, Vanilla Rum, etc.)

By Price Range (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

Low

Medium

High

By Distribution Channel (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

Liquor Shops

Retail Stores

Hotels & Restaurants

Bars & Pubs

Cafes

Online Channels

Others

Regional analysis includes:

North America (U.S.A., Canada, Mexico)

(U.S.A., Canada, Mexico) Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of Europe)

(U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of Europe) Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

(China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC) Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

(Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America) The Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

The Craft Rum market’s competitive environment provides information on company profiles, product portfolios, production models, market sales, and business expansion plans. It also includes information on market share, market size, sales growth, gross margins, and price analysis. It also covers recent mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, partnerships, alliances, corporate and government transactions, product releases, and brand promotions, among other topics. It also includes SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces analyses to provide insight into the market’s competitive environment.

Key Highlights in the Report:

Technical advances, regulatory environment, recent innovations, and existing and emerging trends in the Craft Rum market are all covered in this report.

It provides useful information about the global Craft Rum industry, including market forecasts and sales growth rates.

Provides a detailed overview of market growth and patterns for the years 2021-2028, including key market parameters.

Comprehensive industry analysis, including key statistical data and market knowledge gleaned from primary and secondary research

