Cyber Security Market Valuation by Size, Share, Growth, Trend, Drivers and Restraint 2020-2028
The global cyber security market size is expected to reach USD 311.73 Billion at a steady CAGR of 7.6% in 2028, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Steady cyber security market revenue growth is due to increase in the number of data breaches and increasing deployment to the cloud, driven by the digitization shift across various industries, sectors, and verticals.
Adoption of cloud-based services in various industries has increased thus driving growth of the cyber security market to a significant extent. Enterprises are increasingly adopting cloud-based services as this is less expensive and does not require an IT infrastructure setup. Cloud deployment leads to vulnerabilities in software and makes information easily accessible by cyber criminals. Companies are focused on improving their cyber security software to protect their data from cyber-attacks.
Growing popularity of digitalization has prompted various organizations to rely on digitalized information. Sharing of such information externally or internally has made organizations vulnerable to cybercrime through different mediums. A successful online attack can harm the reputation of an enterprise as well as impact brand value. This can also result in loss of competitive advantage and impact companies financially. As a result of crucial need to protect data and information of organizations from possible breach, deployment of cyber security solutions and technologies is imperative, and this is expected to continue to drive market growth going ahead.
The market report on the Cyber Security market published by Emergen Research includes an analysis of the key segments of the entire Cyber Security market.
this 250-page research report "Cyber Security Market Size, Type, Application, End-Use Industry, Regional Outlook, Competitive Strategies and Forecasts, 2020 – 2027"
A high focus is maintained on factors such as demand and supply, production capacity, supply chain management, distribution channel, product application and performance across different countries. The report not only offers hard to find facts about the trends and innovation driving the current and future of Cyber Security business, but also provides insights into competitive development such as acquisition and mergers, joint ventures, product launches and technology advancements.
The Cyber Security market offers key insights into the historical and current data with regards to Cyber Security market size and volume, by evaluating the key companies, major geographies, product types, application, consumer base, and manufacturing and production pricing.
Top key Companies in Cyber Security Market include are:
- IBM Corporation, Cisco Systems, Juniper Networks, CyberArk, Forcepoint, McAfee, Microsoft, F5 Networks, Oracle, and Fortinet.
Emergen Research has segmented the global cyber security market on the basis of component, solution, services, security type, deployment, organization size, end-use, and region:
- Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)
- Hardware
- Software
- Solution Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)
- Threat Intelligence
- Identity and Access Management
- Security and Vulnerability Management
- Risk and Compliance Management
- Others (Others include threat intelligence platforms, SIEM, and incident forensics)
- Encryption
- Data Loss Prevention
- Network DLP
- Storage/ Data Center DLP
- Endpoint DLP
- Unified Threat Management
- Firewall
- Antivirus/ Antimalware
- Intrusion Detection Systems/ Intrusion Prevention Systems
- Network-based
- Host-based
- Wireless
- Disaster Recovery
- Distributed Denial of Service
- Web Filtering
- Others (Other solutions include application whitelisting and patch management)
- Threat Intelligence
- Services Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)
- Professional Services
- Design and Integration
- Risk and Threat Assessment
- Consulting
- Training and Education
- Support and Maintenance
- Managed Security Services
- Professional Services
- Security Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)
- Application Security
- Network Security
- Cloud Security
- Endpoint Security
- Others
- Deployment Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)
- Cloud
- On-Premises
- Organization Size Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)
- Small and Medium Enterprises
- Large Enterprises
- End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)
- Government and Defense
- Healthcare
- BFSI
- Energy and Utilities
- Manufacturing
- IT and Telecom
- Retail
- Others
Region wise performance of the Cyber Security industry
This report studies the global Cyber Security market status and forecast, categorizes the global Cyber Security market size (value & volume) by key players, type, application, and region. This report focuses on the top players in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia India and Other regions (Middle East & Africa, Central & South America).
Geographically, this report studies the key regions, focuses on product sales, value, market share and growth opportunity in these regions, covering:
- United States
- Europe
- China
- Japan
- Southeast Asia
- India
We can also provide the customized separate regional or country-level reports, for the following regions:
North America, United States, Canada, Mexico, Asia-Pacific, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Singapore, Rest of Asia-Pacific, Europe, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Russia, Rest of Europe, Central & South America, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America, Middle East & Africa, Saudi Arabia, Turkey, Rest of Middle East & Africa
Table of Content
Chapter 1. Methodology & Sources
1.1. Cyber Security Market Definition
1.2. Research Scope
1.3. Methodology
1.4. Research Sources
1.4.1. Primary
1.4.2. Secondary
1.4.3. Paid Sources
1.5. Cyber Security Market Estimation Technique
Chapter 2. Executive Summary
2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2021-2028
Chapter 3. Key Insights
Chapter 4. Cyber Security Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis
4.1. Cyber Security Market Material Segmentation Analysis
4.2. Industrial Outlook
4.2.1. Cyber Security Market indicators analysis
4.2.2. Cyber Security Market drivers analysis
4.2.2.1. Rapid urbanization and industrialization
4.2.2.2. Stringent government regulations regarding carbon emissions
4.2.2.3. Increasing prevalence of respiratory diseases
4.2.2.4. Rising need to enhance indoor air quality
4.2.3. Cyber Security Market restraints analysis
4.2.3.1. High cost associated with the maintenance of Cyber Security products
4.2.3.2. Availability of renewable sources of energy
4.3. Technological Insights
4.4. Regulatory Framework
4.5. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
4.6. Competitive Metric Space Analysis
4.7. Price trend Analysis
4.8. Covid-19 Impact Analysis
Chapter 10. Competitive Landscape
10.1. Cyber Security Market Revenue Share By Manufacturers
10.2. Mergers & Acquisitions
10.3. Competitor’s Positioning
10.4. Strategy Benchmarking
10.5. Vendor Landscape
10.5.1. Raw Material Suppliers
10.5.1.1. North America
10.5.1.2. Europe
10.5.1.3. Asia Pacific
10.5.1.4. Middle East & Africa
10.5.1.5. Latin America
10.5.2. Distributors
10.5.2.1. North America
10.5.2.2. Europe
10.5.2.3. Asia Pacific
10.5.2.4. Middle East & Africa
10.5.2.5. Latin America
10.5.3. Others
Continued….
