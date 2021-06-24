Cyber Security Market Valuation by Size, Share, Growth, Trend, Drivers and Restraint 2020-2028

The global cyber security market size is expected to reach USD 311.73 Billion at a steady CAGR of 7.6% in 2028, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Steady cyber security market revenue growth is due to increase in the number of data breaches and increasing deployment to the cloud, driven by the digitization shift across various industries, sectors, and verticals.

Adoption of cloud-based services in various industries has increased thus driving growth of the cyber security market to a significant extent. Enterprises are increasingly adopting cloud-based services as this is less expensive and does not require an IT infrastructure setup. Cloud deployment leads to vulnerabilities in software and makes information easily accessible by cyber criminals. Companies are focused on improving their cyber security software to protect their data from cyber-attacks.

Growing popularity of digitalization has prompted various organizations to rely on digitalized information. Sharing of such information externally or internally has made organizations vulnerable to cybercrime through different mediums. A successful online attack can harm the reputation of an enterprise as well as impact brand value. This can also result in loss of competitive advantage and impact companies financially. As a result of crucial need to protect data and information of organizations from possible breach, deployment of cyber security solutions and technologies is imperative, and this is expected to continue to drive market growth going ahead.

The market report on the Cyber Security market published by Emergen Research includes an analysis of the key segments of the entire Cyber Security market. The report aims to shed light on the prevalent business strategies and models, analyze the market trends, and investigate the growth of the market through thorough statistical analysis. The report also covers the assessment of the overall market, depending on the validated industry data obtained through primary and secondary research.

Incorporated with Info-graphics, charts, 70 tables and 85 figures, this 250-page research report “Cyber Security Market Size, Type, Application, End-Use Industry, Regional Outlook, Competitive Strategies and Forecasts, 2020 – 2027” is based on a complete research of the entire Global market and covering all its sub-segments through comprehensively thorough classifications. Insightful analysis and assessment are created from superior primary and secondary information sources with data and information derived from industry specialists across the value chain.

A high focus is maintained on factors such as demand and supply, production capacity, supply chain management, distribution channel, product application and performance across different countries. The report not only offers hard to find facts about the trends and innovation driving the current and future of Cyber Security business, but also provides insights into competitive development such as acquisition and mergers, joint ventures, product launches and technology advancements.

The Cyber Security market offers key insights into the historical and current data with regards to Cyber Security market size and volume, by evaluating the key companies, major geographies, product types, application, consumer base, and manufacturing and production pricing.

Top key Companies in Cyber Security Market include are:

IBM Corporation, Cisco Systems, Juniper Networks, CyberArk, Forcepoint, McAfee, Microsoft, F5 Networks, Oracle, and Fortinet.

Emergen Research has segmented the global cyber security market on the basis of component, solution, services, security type, deployment, organization size, end-use, and region:

Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028) Hardware Software



Solution Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028) Threat Intelligence Identity and Access Management Security and Vulnerability Management Risk and Compliance Management Others (Others include threat intelligence platforms, SIEM, and incident forensics) Encryption Data Loss Prevention Network DLP Storage/ Data Center DLP Endpoint DLP Unified Threat Management Firewall Antivirus/ Antimalware Intrusion Detection Systems/ Intrusion Prevention Systems Network-based Host-based Wireless Disaster Recovery Distributed Denial of Service Web Filtering Others (Other solutions include application whitelisting and patch management)



Services Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028) Professional Services Design and Integration Risk and Threat Assessment Consulting Training and Education Support and Maintenance Managed Security Services



Security Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028) Application Security Network Security Cloud Security Endpoint Security Others



Deployment Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028) Cloud On-Premises



Organization Size Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028) Small and Medium Enterprises Large Enterprises



End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028) Government and Defense Healthcare BFSI Energy and Utilities Manufacturing IT and Telecom Retail Others



Region wise performance of the Cyber Security industry

This report studies the global Cyber Security market status and forecast, categorizes the global Cyber Security market size (value & volume) by key players, type, application, and region. This report focuses on the top players in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia India and Other regions (Middle East & Africa, Central & South America).

Geographically, this report studies the key regions, focuses on product sales, value, market share and growth opportunity in these regions, covering:

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

We can also provide the customized separate regional or country-level reports, for the following regions:

North America, United States, Canada, Mexico, Asia-Pacific, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Singapore, Rest of Asia-Pacific, Europe, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Russia, Rest of Europe, Central & South America, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America, Middle East & Africa, Saudi Arabia, Turkey, Rest of Middle East & Africa

Table of Content

Chapter 1. Methodology & Sources

1.1. Cyber Security Market Definition

1.2. Research Scope

1.3. Methodology

1.4. Research Sources

1.4.1. Primary

1.4.2. Secondary

1.4.3. Paid Sources

1.5. Cyber Security Market Estimation Technique

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2021-2028

Chapter 3. Key Insights

Chapter 4. Cyber Security Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis

4.1. Cyber Security Market Material Segmentation Analysis

4.2. Industrial Outlook

4.2.1. Cyber Security Market indicators analysis

4.2.2. Cyber Security Market drivers analysis

4.3. Technological Insights

4.4. Regulatory Framework

4.5. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.6. Competitive Metric Space Analysis

4.7. Price trend Analysis

4.8. Covid-19 Impact Analysis

Chapter 10. Competitive Landscape

10.1. Cyber Security Market Revenue Share By Manufacturers

10.2. Mergers & Acquisitions

10.3. Competitor’s Positioning

10.4. Strategy Benchmarking

10.5. Vendor Landscape

10.5.1. Raw Material Suppliers

10.5.1.1. North America

10.5.1.2. Europe

10.5.1.3. Asia Pacific

10.5.1.4. Middle East & Africa

10.5.1.5. Latin America

10.5.2. Distributors

10.5.2.1. North America

10.5.2.2. Europe

10.5.2.3. Asia Pacific

10.5.2.4. Middle East & Africa

10.5.2.5. Latin America

10.5.3. Others

Continued….

