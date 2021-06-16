Data Converters Market Key Challenges, Developing Key Factors ,Covid19 Impact Analysis Report, Top Overview & Forecast till 2027

The global Data converters market was valued at USD3,871.7 million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD 7,310.8 million by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 8.47% from 2020 to 2027.

The Communication application segment is estimated to be the highest share of the Data converters market in 2019. The telecommunication industry is seeing an upsurge in investments to meet the increasing need for high-speed internet from consumers & enterprises and mounting data consumption. Data center operators and telecommunication service providers are heavily investing their capital in setting up network infrastructure and data centers as converters are the important components of the manufactured products, fostering the market growth for data converters.

Rising adoption of technologically advanced data acquisition (DAQ) system is projected to spur the market growth of data converters. From modern engineering processes to research work, the high rates of programmed data in various signals forced data acquisition systems to progress.

The industry is sprouting towards a unique trend of having an amalgamation of flexible hardware and modular software, where these innovative modular systems have proper analog-to-digital conversion and signal conditioning, with numerous interfacing sensors that benefit various data acquisition requirements.

Ina addition, the traditional approach for performing definite advanced data acquisitiontasks is not practicable considering present day requirements. Thus, a market tends towards more software-defined approach to advanced data acquisition, as well as the development of high-speed Universal Serial Bus (USB)-enabled advanced data acquisitions.

The company’s flagship device 8V97003 is absolute for a precision reference clock for the high-speed data converter in multiple applications such as data acquisition, tests and measurements, and many more. This product maximizes system performance by increasing spurious-free-dynamic-range through a reference clock for high-speed data converters

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

The industry is expected to experience the impact of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic from every direction. Just as supply chains are being interrupted by epidemics invarious regions, demand may fall owing to ambiguity in the global economy and capital markets. Workforces are facing the risk of infection & governments are beginning to enact restrictions on movement — and both add an unpredictable dimension to the crisis.

Market Segmentation

Depending upon the type, business is categorized into type such as Analog-To-Digital Converter (ADC) and Digital-To-Analog Converter (DAC). Among all, the global Digital-To-Analog Converter (DAC) market is expected to witness the largest market share over the forecast period.

On the basis of converter type market is segmented into High Speed D/A Converters, and High Speed A/D Converters. In terms of sampling rate, the market is categorized into High-Speed Data Converters, and General Purpose Data Converters.

In terms of rate type market is segmented into 1Gsps to 5Gsps, and 5Gsps to 20Gsps, by resolution market is segmented into 10 bit resolutions, 12 bit resolutions, and 14 bit resolutions.

In terms of application, the worldwide industry is categorized into Aerospace, Defense, Automotive, Communication, Test and Measurement, Consumer Electronics and Medical.

On the basis of region market is segmented into North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa.

Regional Analysis

North America Data converters market is estimated to grow from US$ 282.97 million in 2019 to US$ 465.93 million by 2027, at a CAGR of 6.35% over the forecast period.

North America is occupied the lion’s share due to market growth in telecommunication sectors and the use of Field-Programmable Gate Array (FPGA) to increase the demand of analogue-to-digital converter in consumer electronics for high-resolution images has become an indispensable part which encourages the data converters market growth. The need for consumer electronics in North America increased at a rate of 3 to 4 % in 2019, according to the reports published by the Consumer Technology Association (CTA).

Markey Key Players

Various key operating players are listed in this report such as NXP Semiconductors, Cirrus Logic, Asahi Kasei Microdevices, Maxim Integrated, Intersil (Renesas), Microchip Technology, On Semiconductor, Stmicroelectronics, Texas Instruments, Analog Devices, etc.

