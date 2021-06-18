Data Protection as a Service (DPaaS) Market Share, Growth Rate Report, Restrains & Outlook Report 2021

Data Protection as a Service (DPaaS) Market

Data protection as a service is web delivered or cloud based service which is used to protect data assets residing on the cloud. Organizations are generally using this service to build better security and enhance network security for effective data management on the cloud. DpaaS is multitenant model which allows management of various services via a single portal.

The rise in data loss concerns is the key driving factor which is expected to boost the Data Protection as a Service (DPaaS) Market growth. Also, increase in need for backups, archives, and governance, risk & compliance will significantly drive the market growth over the forecast period.

Furthermore, rise in demand for cloud- based disaster recovery and backup for virtual machines and integration of recovery & backup service providers are increased significantly which are expected to propel the global data protection as a service (DpaaS) ,market growth during this forecast period.

Full Research Report Analysis @ https://qualiketresearch.com/reports-details/Data-Protection-as-a-Service-DPaaS-Market

In addition to that, enterprises require these systems to manage and operate the data effectively. Thereby, enterprises are enhancing their hosted services for improved benefits like higher scalability, efficient management, and recovery options. With this continuous evolution, enterprises are adopting cloud based data protection systems to manage and recover the data as needed. This is expected to fuel the market growth in near future.

There are some restarting factors including third party dependence, and lack of failsafe feature which are expected to hinder the Data Protection as a Service (DPaaS) Market growth during this forecast timeline. Also, high costs and complexities in cloud deployment will affect the market growth.

Data Protection as a Service (DPaaS) Market Segmentation

Data Protection as a Service (DPaaS) Market is segmented into deployment model such as Public Cloud, Private Cloud, and Hybrid Cloud, by service type such as Disaster Recovery as a Service (DRaas), Storage as a Service (STaaS), and Backup as a Service (BaaS),. Further, market is segmented into end user such as Large Enterprises, and Small and Medium Size Enterprises.

Also, Data Protection as a Service (DPaaS) Market is segmented various regions such as North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa.

Top Key Players Analysis

Various key players are discussed in this report such as IBM Corporation, Acronis International GmbH, Amazon Web Services, Inc, Commvault, EMC Corporation, McAfee, LLC, Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP, Quantum Corporation,and VMware, Inc

Market Segmentation

By Deployment Model

Public Cloud

Private Cloud

Hybrid Cloud

By Service Type

Disaster Recovery as a Service (DRaaS)

Storage as a Service (STaaS)

Backup as a Service (BaaS)

By End User

Large Enterprises

Small and Medium Size Enterprises

By Region

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

Request Sample Report @ https://qualiketresearch.com/request-sample/Data-Protection-as-a-Service-DPaaS-Market/request-sample

About Us

QualiKet Research is a leading Market Research and Competitive Intelligence partner helping leaders across the world to develop robust strategy and stay ahead for evolution by providing actionable insights about ever changing market scenario, competition and customers. QualiKet Research is dedicated to enhancing the ability of faster decision making by providing timely and scalable intelligence. We use different intelligence tools to come up with evidence that showcases the threats and opportunities which help our clients outperform their competition.

Contact Person:

Vishal Thakur

Research Support Specialist

QualiKet Research

6060 N Central Expy #500, TX 75204, U.S.A

Email: sales@qualiketresearch.com

Website: https://qualiketresearch.com