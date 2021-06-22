Deep Learning System Market Share, Size, Global Driving Factors by Manufacturers, Growth Opportunities, Regions, Type and Application, Revenue Market Forecast to 2028 The study methodologies used to examine the Deep Learning System market for the forecast period, 2020 - 2028 further classifies the industry by type, geography, end-use and end-user to add more precision and bring to light factors responsible for augmenting business development.

The global deep learning system market size is expected to reach USD 93.34 Billion at a steady CAGR of 39.1% in 2028, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research.

The detailed market intelligence report on the Deep Learning System market applies the best of both primary and secondary research to weighs upon the competitive landscape and the prominent market players expected to dominate the Deep Learning System market for the forecast period, 2020 – 2028. The study not only scans through the company profile of the major vendors but also analyses their winning strategies to give business owners, stakeholders and field marketing personnel a competitive edge over others operating in the same space. A detailed evaluation of the major events such as acquisition and mergers, collaborations, product launches, new entrants, and technology advancements offer a complete overview of what the future of the Deep Learning System market will be like in the years to come.

Deep learning system market revenue in Asia Pacific is expected to register the fastest CAGR over the forecast period, attributed to increasing R&D activities for the development of deep learning applications and growing adoption of cloud-based technologies in countries such as Japan. Additionally, rise in the number of pilot projects by governments in APAC for deployment of Artificial Intelligence technology in medical and agriculture sectors is expected to support market growth.

Key players in the market include Google, Intel, IBM, Qualcomm, Amazon Web Services (AWS), Samsung Electronics, Micron Technology, Nvidia, Sensory Inc., and Microsoft Corporation.

Regional scope: North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Central & South America; MEA

Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Software

Solution (Software Framework/SDK)

Platform/API

Hardware

Processor

Network

Memory

Services

Training

Installation

Support & Maintenance

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Signal Recognition

Image Recognition

Data Mining

Others

End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Manufacturing

Healthcare

Agriculture

Automotive

Retail

Security

Human Resources

Law

Marketing

Fintech

