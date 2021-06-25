Dental Adhesive Market Growth, Global Survey, Analysis, Share, Company Profiles and Forecast by 2027

Increasing aging population driving the global dental adhesive market. Factors such as improper food habits and the increasing awareness regarding oral hygiene are the chief drivers of the global dental adhesives market. Lower dental hygiene among adults worldwide and high treatment costs create hindrances for the market.

Market Size – USD 1.94 billion in 2018, Market Growth – CAGR of 6.8%, Market Trends – Product launches and research for advanced global dental adhesive market

According to the current analysis of Reports and Data, the global dental adhesive market was valued at USD 1.94 billion in 2018 and is expected to reach USD 3.30 billion by the year 2026, at a CAGR of 6.8%.Reasons for the growth of the dental adhesive market are improper food habits in the younger generation have been the root cause of several ailments and conditions. Tooth decay, tooth erosion, and other tooth conditions, etc. The WHO’s factsheet says that nearly 60% to 90% school children and 100% of adults have an oral cavity or other related problem around the world. Besides this, the incidence of severe periodontal diseases is also soaring high in the dental adhesive market, thereby creating an environment conducive to the growth of the global dental adhesive market. Dental adhesives are used to ensure that a denture adheres well to the oral mucosa. They are available in diverse formulations such as powders, creams, liquids, wafers, and pads. The dental adhesive market is a barrier that help to prevent cavities. The material is made of plastic and is usually applied on the back of chewing surface of a tooth (mostly molars and premolars), as they are most susceptible to tooth decay. The dental adhesive market says an in-depth roundup of the various factors responsible behind the positive trajectory exhibited by the global dental adhesives and sealants market between 2016 and 2024. It also includes a detailed list of the restraints posing threat to the market. To provide a detailed assessment of the factors impacting the market, it studies the effect of Porter’s five forces on it. The analysis helps in gauging the bargaining power of suppliers and buyers, the threat from substitute and new entrants, and the prevailing competitive dynamics. The dental adhesive market thus compiles exhaustive information aimed at helping the patients get a better understanding of the global dental adhesive market.

The oral care campaigns by private companies and governments has tremendously contributed to raising awareness among the people. Increasing healthcare expenditure and more emphasis on improving outcomes of dental procedures, increasing geriatric population are the major drivers of dental adhesive market. In addition, the technological advancements in dental care and medical devices holds promise for rising opportunities for the dental adhesive market in the near future Despite witnessing positive growth over the past few years, lack of dental hygiene among adults worldwide and high cost of dental treatment, stringent regulations create an obstruction for the market growth in upcoming years.

The report provides a complete coverage of the recent mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, partnerships, agreements, corporate and government deals, product launches, and brand promotions, among others. To offer a clear understanding of the scope of the industry, competitive landscape and different progressive aspects are studied extensively in the report.

Key companies operating in the global market and profiled in the report include:

dentsply Sirona Inc., Procter & Gamble Co., 3M Company, GlaxoSmithKline, Danaher Corporation, Ultra dent Products, Inc. ,Ivoclar Vivadent AG , Voco GmbH , Tokuyama Dental Corporation Inc. ,GC Corporation, Dent aid , Kuraray Noritake Dental Inc. , ICPA Health , Medicals Co. Ltd., Sun Medical Co., Ltd.

The report further offers insights into company overviews, business landscape, production and manufacturing capacity, product portfolio, financial standing, global market position, gross profit margins, SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis for each company. The report also covers feasibility analysis and investment return analysis to offer deeper insights into market landscape and industrial chain.

Dental Adhesive Market Segmentation:

Application (Revenue in USD Million; 2017–2027)

Denture Adhesives

Pit & Fissure Sealants

Restorative Adhesives

Others

Denture Adhesive (Revenue in USD Million; 2017–2027)

Cream/Paste

Powder

liquid

Others

End Use (Revenue in USD Million; 2017–2027)

Dental Hospitals & Clinics

Dental Academic & Research Institutes

Laboratories

The report discusses in detail the geographical spread of the market in key regions of the world including North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. The report studies the region expected to dominate market growth over the forecast period. The report also talks about the key factors such as supply and demand ratio, production and consumption patterns, consumer demands, technological advancement, research activities, and presence of key players that can influence vital parameters such as market size, market trends, market share, and revenue generation in each region.

Regional analysis covers:

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

(U.S., Canada, Mexico) Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of Europe)

(U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of Europe) Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

(India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC) Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

(Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America) Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

The report utilizes advanced analytical tools to research, gather, and analyze data. The in-depth research report has been formulated through extensive primary and secondary research and the data has been further validated and verified from industry experts, professionals, and research analysts. The report also offers strategic recommendations to key market players and novice players to overcome barriers and limitations and gain a robust footing in the market.

