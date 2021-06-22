Desalting and Buffer Exchange Market Research Report Including SWOT Analysis, PESTELE Analysis, Drivers, Restraints, Global Industry Outlook and Key Players Analysis By 2027 Increasing application of chromatography experiments, rising demand for monoclonal antibodies, and rising R&D expenditure and investment are key factors driving market growth

The global desalting and buffer exchange market size is expected to reach USD 1,691.9 Million by 2028 at a CAGR of 10.3%, according to the latest report by Reports and Data. Rapid progress in proteomics and genomics research, growing investment and R&D expenditure in biopharmaceutical sector, and increasing demand for monoclonal antibodies are key factors expected to drive market revenue growth over the forecast period. Growing applications of chromatography in chemicals industry and fast-paced advancements in molecular chemistry are some other key factors expected to drive revenue growth of the market going ahead.

Desalting and buffer exchange are vital processes used to separate large molecules from small molecules or restore the current buffer system with one that is more appropriate for specific downstream applications. These methods are based on gel filtration chromatography and both the methods aim to recover components of sample in buffers used. Desalting is primarily carried out to separate salts from protein solutions, phenol and unmixed nucleotides from nucleic acids, and excessive labeling agents from conjugated proteins. Buffer exchange is generally performed to transfer protein solution into a buffer system that is well-suited for downstream applications. Rapid advancements in materials and designs used to develop diafiltration, dialysis, and desalting devices according to the need of experiments is expected to support market revenue growth over the forecast period.

The Desalting and Buffer Exchange market report offers key insights into market scope along with emerging growth opportunities over the forecast period. The report also provides information about the competitive landscape of the global Desalting and Buffer Exchange market. The global Desalting and Buffer Exchange market is fragmented due to presence of numerous key players on a global and regional scale. Key players are focused on mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, partnerships, and research and development activities to expand their product portfolio and gain a robust footing in the market.

Key companies operating in the Desalting and Buffer Exchange Market and profiled in the report are:

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc., Merck AG, GE Healthcare, Danaher Corporation, Sartorius, Agilent Technologies, Inc., VWR International LLC, Bio-works Technologies AB, Bio-Rad Laboratories, and Norgen Biotek Corp.

The report provides a significant assessment of the recent market trends, revenues, segments, and key regions across the globe. The regional analysis covers major geographical regions such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. The report analyzes key regions for production and consumption patterns, import/export, market share, revenue contribution, growth rate, and supply and demand ratio for the forecast period 2021-2027. It also discusses the impact of government regulations, macro- and micro-economic factors, and economic growth of the region on overall market growth.

For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data has segmented the global desalting and buffer exchange market based on product, technique, application, and region:

Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018-2028)

Kits

Cassettes & Cartridges

Spin Columns

Others

Technique Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018-2028)

Filtration Ultrafiltration Dialysis

Chromatography Size Exclusion Chromatography Other Chromatography Techniques

Precipitation

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018-2028)

Bioprocess Application

Diagnostic Application

Regional analysis covers:

North America (U.S.A., Canada)

(U.S.A., Canada) Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of Europe)

(U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of Europe) Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

(India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC) Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

(Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America) Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Some Key Highlights From the Report:

Kits segment is expected to account for a significantly large share in the market in terms of revenue over the forecast period owing to increasing application of desalting kits in preparation of analytical and concentrated protein samples.

Filtration segment is expected to register rapid revenue CAGR over the forecast period owing to increasing use of ultrafiltration in monoclonal antibody production, growing need to reduce production costs, and rising number of benefits offered by ultrafiltration as compared to other techniques.

Bioprocess segment is expected to register considerable revenue growth over the forecast period owing to increasing research and development in the bioprocessing field and growing production of monoclonal antibodies.

North America is expected to account for largest share in the global market in terms of revenue over the forecast period owing to increasing R&D activities, growing demand for biologics, and increasing focus on genomics and proteomics research. In addition, robust presence of key manufacturers in the region is expected to support market growth.

Key Questions Answered by the Report:

What are the key growth driving and restraining factors of the Desalting and Buffer Exchange market?

What are key opportunities and growth prospects of the Desalting and Buffer Exchange industry is expected to witness over the forecast period?

Who are the prominent players operating in the market? What are the key strategies adopted by these companies?

Which region is expected to dominate the market growth over the forecast period?

Which segments are expected to register lucrative growth over the forecast period?

What are the key outcomes of SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis?

