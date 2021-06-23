Dewatering Equipment Market Analysis by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2027 The study methodologies used to examine the Dewatering Equipment market for the forecast period, 2020 - 2027 further classifies the industry by type, geography, end-use and end-user to add more precision and bring to light factors responsible for augmenting business development.

Dewatering Equipment Market Size – USD 61.99 Billion in 2019, Market Growth – CAGR of 22.4%, Market trends –Advancement in technology

The latest market intelligence study on the Dewatering Equipment market applies the best of both primary and secondary research techniques to bring to light the growth rate of the Dewatering Equipment market for the forecast period, 2020 – 2027. The comprehensive study covers hard to find facts about the market landscape as well as its growth prospects in the years to come. Most importantly, the research report includes vital statistics about the major vendors occupying a strong foothold in this industry. Besides this, in order to calculate the market share, the study takes a closer look at the selling price of the product across different regions.

Key Highlights of Report

In August 2019, MSE Hiller made an announcement about the introduction of two new mobile sludge dewatering equipment, which are capable of providing dewatering at the maximum capacity of 90 cubic meters per hour

Sludge dewatering is used to reduce the volume of waste and achieve effective disposal. Sludge dewatering carried out by using dewatering equipment substantially decreases the volume and weight of sludge before disposal.

A dewatering box fitted with a steel hardtop provides a total watertight storage alternative that assures no liquid is lost by spillage/evaporation. This kind of dewatering equipment is extensively used in the pipeline industry for the transportation of sludge comprising chemical contaminants.

The belt press technology is widely used when filter cake with a high moisture level is acceptable. This technology normally produces solids within the range from 18.0% to 25.0% by weight. Also, belt presses are considered productive on high-volume waste streams, due to their continual operation, when low-quality filter cake in large volumes is acceptable.

Key market participants include HUBER SE, Suez, Evoqua Water Technologies LLC, Mitsubishi Kakoki Kaisha Ltd., ANDRITZ AG, GEA Group, Alfa Laval AB, Gruppo Pieralisi, Veolia Environnement SA, and Hitachi Zosen Corporation

Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017–2027)

Sludge Dewatering Equipment

Plastic Dewatering Equipment

Paper Dewatering Equipment

Others

Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017–2027)

Belt Presses

Centrifuges

Drying Beds

Filter Presses

Vacuum Filters

Sludge Lagoons

Others

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017–2027)

Industrial

Refineries

Mining

Chemical

Petroleum

Pharmaceutical

Food & Beverage

Textile

Others

Municipal

Commercial

Residential

In addition, the study on the Dewatering Equipment market for the forecast period, 2020 – 2027 quantifies the share occupied by the prominent players of the industry and enlightens the business owners from the fast-growing investment pockets and competitive landscape. Furthermore, the industry is classified into various segments with a detailed assessment of each and every aspect such as gross margin, profits, import and export status and others. All vital statistics are presented with the help of charts, tables and graphic images, which can be easily incorporated into any business presentation.

Here are the questions we answer…

What are the future opportunities in store for the vendors operating in the Dewatering Equipment market?

What does the competitive landscape look like?

Which emerging technologies are believed to impact the Dewatering Equipment market performance?

What are the key trends and dynamics?

Which regulations that will impact the industry?

Which segment will offer the most opportunity for growth between 2020 and 2027?

Where will most developments take place in the long term?

Who are the most prominent vendors and how much market share do they occupy?

What are the latest technologies or discoveries influencing the Dewatering Equipment market growth worldwide?

