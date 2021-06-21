Diabetic Ketoacidosis Market size & share prediction research report and forecast to 2019-2027 The latest report presents the vital indicators of market growth, including an effective value chain analysis, Porter’s Five Forces Analysis, and CAGR growth over the forecast period. The significant data and information gathered by our analysts are likely to help readers have a clear comprehension of the qualitative and quantitative growth parameters of the global Diabetic Ketoacidosis market.

According to the current analysis of Emergen Research, the global Diabetic Ketoacidosis Market was valued at USD 1297.3 million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD 1973.6 million by 2027, at a CAGR of 6.2%. Increasing awareness among healthcare professionals about ketones build up during type 1 diabetes as well as type 2 diabetes, and favorable funding scenario for drug development and technological advancements in diabetes ketoacidosis treatment is anticipated to boost the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Top competitors are: Biocon, Merck, Novo Nordisk, Bristol-Myers Squibb, AstraZeneca, Sanofi, Pfizer, Eli Lilly and Company, Tonghua Dongbao Pharmaceutical, Wockhardt, GlaxoSmithKline, Oramed Pharmaceuticals and Adocia among other companies

Treatment Type Outlook (Revenue in Million USD; 2017–2027)

Fluid Replacement

Electrolyte Replacement

Insulin Therapy

Intermediate-Acting Insulin

Long-Acting Insulin

End Use Outlook (Revenue in Million USD; 2017–2027)

Hospitals

Ambulatory Care Centre

Specialty Clinics

Major Geographies Analyzed in the Report:

North America (U.S., Canada)

(U.S., Canada) Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

(U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU) Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

(India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC) Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

(Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America) Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

