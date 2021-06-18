Digital Farming Market Analysis, Top Key Players, and Industry Statistics, 2027 The global Digital Farming market is analyzed by product types, applications, and key market players for market size, share, sales (consumption), gross margin and revenue.

The global Digital Farming market is analyzed by product types, applications, and key market players for market size, share, sales (consumption), gross margin and revenue. The market experts in the industry are the prime contributors to the accurate and reliable data present in this market report. The study gives a comprehensive review of the global Digital Farming industry, including characterization, application, fabricating innovation, industry chain investigation and most recent market progression.

Top companies profiled in the report include:

Epicor Software Corporation

Hexagon

Monsanto Company

Bayer Cropscience Limited

Syngenta

AgGateway

Aglytix Inc.

CropX Inc.

Farmers Business Network (FBN)

BASF SE



Vodafone Group PLC

Trimble Inc.

Salt Mobile SA

Accenture

Deere & Company

IBM

Market Overview:

Exponential rise in population, urbanization trends and associated demand for food is likely to drive agriculture market outlook. With increasing disposable income of the populace, demand for high-quality food products is also rising. The governments across the globe are undertaking favorable initiatives to increase their respective agriculture sector output.

According to the WHO and Population Council, nearly 80% of the global population resides in urban cities. The prevailing scarcity of land in urban cities has prompted farmers and growers to adopt new solutions for developing fresh produces. For instance, the vertical farming technique enables consumers to grow crops indoor in layers, in a multi-story building, stacked on racks, or in a warehouse.

Regional Analysis covers:

North America U.S. Canada Mexico

Europe Germany Italy U.K. Rest of EU

Asia Pacific India China Japan South Korea Rest of APAC

Latin America Brazil Argentina Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia South Africa A.E Rest of MEA



Global Digital Farming Market Segmentation:

By Component: (Revenue, USD Million; 2017–2027)

Hardware

Software

Others

By Application: (Revenue, USD Million; 2017–2027)

Precision Farming

Live Stock Monitoring

Green House Farming

Others

