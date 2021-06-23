Direct-to-Consumer Genetic Testing Market Outlook, Industry Demand and Supply, Key Prospects, Share, Forecast and Competitive Analysis Report by Emergen Research

Emergen Research latest document, titled ‘Global Direct-to-Consumer Genetic Testing Market – Forecast to 2027,’ is one of the most sought-after market reports involving an in-depth analysis of the global Direct-to-Consumer Genetic Testing market.

The global Direct-to-Consumer Genetic Testing Market is forecasted to reach USD 3.33 Billion by 2027, according to a new report by Emergen Research. Increasing genetic disease incidence would fuel competition for direct-to-consumer genetic testing and accelerate market development across the expected timeframe. Increasing cases of hereditary disorders such as breast cancer, achondroplasia, colorectal cancer and other diseases have increased the need for cost-effective and reliable avenues of genetic testing in the healthcare industry. For reference, according to the World Cancer Research Fund (WCRF), more than 2 million new cancer cases were reported globally in 2018. Breast cancer is now considered to be the second most prevalent disease.

Direct-to-Consumer Genetic Testing Market Key players are: 23andMe, Full Genome Corporation, Color Genomics, Genesis Healthcare, Helix OpCo LLC, FamilyTreeDNA, MyHeritage, Identigene, Pathway genomics, and Living DNA, among others.

The Direct-to-Consumer Genetic Testing market is further segmented on the basis of product types offered in the market, application spectrum, leading manufacturers/companies, and key geographical regions.

Graphic Analysis Is based on North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa.

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia-Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

The Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Objectives of the Study:

The segmentation of the market is done on the basis of product types, application spectrum, and the key regions of the Direct-to-Consumer Genetic Testing market. Along with this, the report also provides extensive coverage of the key companies and their strategic schemes to gain a substantial market position. The report also covers their strategic alliances such as mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, product launches, brand promotions, corporate deals and government deals, agreements, and partnerships, among others.

Test Type Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; 2017-2027) (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Carrier Testing Predictive Testing Ancestry & Relationship Testing Nutrigenomics Testing Others

Distribution Channel Outlook (Volume, Kilotons; 2017-2027, Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Online Platforms Over-the-Counter

Application Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; 2017-2027) (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Targeted Analysis Single Nucleotide Polymorphism Chips (SNP) Whole Genome Sequencing (WGS)



Additional Insights:

The Direct-to-Consumer Genetic Testing Market concentration rate and processing rate of raw materials have also been conscripted in the report.

The report contains an assessment of the current price trends, as well as the factors influencing the global market size.

It throws light on the significant marketing strategies implemented by the eminent players in the industry.

Vital data and information concerning the producers, distributors, and downstream buyers involved in the global market, as well as the cost structure analysis and market mechanism, form the important elements of this report.

