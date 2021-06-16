Disposable Gloves Market Size, Growing Rate Opportunity, Current Trend, Comprehensive Research & Demand Forecast 2020-2027

Global Disposable Gloves Market

Disposable gloves are defined as the medical gloves which acts as a protection to avoid infection. from the healthcare professionals to patients and vice-versa. These gloves are used during medical procedures such as diagnosis, surgery and handling of chemotherapy agents. These are recommended in medical application to reduce the risk of contamination with blood and other body fluids. Disposable gloves are available in different forms such as powdered and non-powdered. Non-powdered gloves have more demand as compared to powdered and non-powdered.

The increase in number of product development and new product launches are anticipated to boost the global disposable gloves market over the forecast period. For instance, in February 2018, Eagle Protect had launched new formulation of nitrile gloves similar to the Teflon, which is resistant to bacteria & micro-organisms, thereby reducing the risk of potential cross-contamination in ready-to-eat-foods. Furthermore, the increase in demand for disposable gloves, especially from the healthcare industry, to fight against COVID- 19 pandemic, along with the growing awareness about healthcare associated infections (HAIs), is expected to propel the global disposable gloves market growth.

Also, the increase in healthcare expenditure is expected to fuel the growth of healthcare industry in developing countries, which is expected to augment the product demand. Moreover, the presence of target population and sophisticated healthcare infrastructure & higher disposable income levels of patients are some prominent factors propelling the market growth in the United Sates. In addition, the increase in awareness regarding the importance of raw materials in providing high heat resistance, comfort & elasticity is expected to accelerate the research and development activities of major players in the market.

Shortage of disposable gloves is the major restraint which may limit the global disposable gloves market growth. For instance, in December 2020, United States faced shortage of nitrile gloves in hospitals, and clinics. Further, toxic reactions caused by gloves & high price competition from local manufactures are expected to hinder global disposable gloves market growth.

Market Segmentation

The Global Disposable Gloves Market is segmented into material such as Nitrile, Natural Rubber, Vinyl, Neoprene, Polyethylene, and Others. The natural rubber segment expected to hold largest market share in the overall market. Natural rubber-based products provide superior performance and protection in various applications. Further, market is segmented into type such as Powdered and non-Powdered.

Based on the end-use global disposable gloves market is segmented into Hospital and Clinics, Diagnostic Centres, Ambulatory Surgery Centres, Home Healthcare, and Others. The global Covid-19 outbreak is expected to boost the demand for gloves in the healthcare sector. These gloves are having witnessed substantial growth in the medical sector on account of higher demand in hospitals and clinics, home healthcare, Ambulatory Surgery Centres, Diagnostic Centres and Others.

Regional Analysis

The Global Disposable Gloves Market is segmented into five regions such as North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa.

The North America accounted for highest revenue share in the overall disposable gloves market. Due to the well-established healthcare infrastructure and government policies, which allow implementation of high standard of hygiene and best practices in the region. Further, APAC region is anticipated to witness the faster growing market for disposable gloves, due to the developing healthcare infrastructure, the increase investments in healthcare, and to ensure excellence in the healthcare service & safety. For instance, CFDA (China Food and Drug Administration) recommended pharmaceutical companies in the China to pass the Good Manufacturing Practices authentication, by ensuing personnel working in the production & manufacturing of pharmaceuticals facility are wearing disposable gloves.

Key Players Analysis

Various key operating players are listed in global disposable gloves market including, Ansell Healthcare Products LLC, Ammex Corp., Kossan Rubber Industries Bhd, Supermax Corporation Berhad, Cardinal Health, MRK Healthcare Private Limited, Semperit AG Holding, Rubberex Corporation Bhd., Hartalega Holdings Berhad, Dynarex Corporation,etc.These key operating players are focusing on the mergers & acquisitions, with strategic alliances like technology licensing, to obtain an edge over competitors.

Market Taxonomy

By Material

Nitrile

Natural Rubber

Vinyl

Neoprene

Polyethylene

Others

By Type

Powdered

Non-Powdered

By End Use

Hospital and Clinics

Diagnostic Centres

Ambulatory Surgery Centres

Home Healthcare

Others

By Region

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

