Disposable Masks Market Revenue, Statistics, Industry Growth and Demand Analysis Research Report by 2027

The increasing demand for Disposable Masks for personal use and the growing emphasis on occupational health and safety in boosting the Disposable Masks market.

Market Size – USD 4.24 Billion in 2019, Market Growth – CAGR of 6.4%, Market Trends – The increasing demand for N-95 masks due to COVID-19 outbreak

The Global Disposable Masks market is forecast to reach USD 7.06 Billion by 2027, according to a new report by Reports and Data. The sector is projected to witness a surging growth during the forecast period, which would be particularly observable during the first three quarters of 2020. The increasing emphasis on occupational health and safety in hazardous industries and increasing pollution are some of the long-term factors that would continuously support the growth of the sector. Awareness about individual health that results in increasing demand for disposable masks for personal use is one of the immediate impact of COVID-19 on the industry.

The COVID-19 Impact: The outbreak of coronavirus has resulted in increasing the relevance of disposable masks like never before. The absence of prominent links of transmission, transmission from asymptomatic infected people along with non-specific symptoms at the early stages of coronavirus infection has resulted in expanding the arena of its application from healthcare workers, patients to everyone in the community to prevent community transmission of coronavirus. The guidelines provided by major healthcare agencies like WHO is boosting the growth of the sector. As an instance, under the Advice on the use of masks in the community, during home care, and in health care settings in the context of COVID-19 provided by WHO under its interim guidance on 19th March 2020, it has been specified that health care workers should use a medical mask when coming in proximity of the confirmed or suspected patient. It further emphasizes on the use of N95 masks when performing aerosol-generating procedures. Thus, the formulation of such guidelines by healthcare agencies increases the awareness and demand for disposable masks. In regards to region, the expanding healthcare sector and increasing geriatric population who are highly susceptible to respiratory diseases and getting affected to different infections contribute to the market share held by Europe. The high rate of COVID-19 infection in the region is also supporting the growth of the market in this region, with 361,457 cases by March 30, 2020.

Get a sample of the report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/sample-enquiry-form/2919

The companies operating in the market and profiled in the report include

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, 3M Company, Halyard Healthcare, Honeywell International Inc., Uvex Group, Besco Medical Limited, SAS Safety Corporation, Medicom Group, Kwalitex Healthcare Pvt Ltd., and Kowa Company. Ltd.

The report offers complete portfolios of the key companies operating in the market including production capacity, revenue share and size, gross margin, sales revenue and margin, business expansion plans, technological advancements, product portfolio, global market position, and financial standing. The report also discusses in detail the recent mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, product launches and brand promotions, partnerships, collaborations, agreements, and corporate and government deals.

The report further discusses in detail the market segmentation

Disposable Masks Market segmentation by type:

Product Type Outlook (Volume, Thousand Units; Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Surgical Disposable Masks

Dust Disposable Masks

Respirator Disposable Masks

Disposable Masks Market segmentation by application:

Derivative Outlook (Volume, Thousand Units; Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Hospitals & Clinic pharmacy

Online Store

Drug Store

End-user Outlook (Volume, Thousand Units; Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Hospital

Industrial

Personal

Request a discount on the report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/discount-enquiry-form/2919

The report focuses on evaluation of the Disposable Masks market in major regions and the countries included in those regions. The report evaluates the key aspects of the global market such as production and consumption patterns, supply and demand ratio, import and export, economic growth, technological developments, and robust presence of key players in the region. The report also offers a country wise analysis to offer better information about the Disposable Masks market scope in key regions and crucial factors influencing market growth in major countries. Regional analysis covers the following:

North America Canada U.S. Mexico

Europe Germany Italy U.K. Rest of EU

Asia Pacific India China Japan South Korea Rest of APAC

Latin America Brazil Argentina Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia South Africa A.E Rest of MEA



To know more about the report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/disposable-masks-market

Key Advantages of the Disposable Masks Market Report:

Detailed analysis of changing dynamics of the global Disposable Masks market

Valuable insights on key market growth driving trends and monetary competence over the forecast period

SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis for each key market player to offer competitive advantage to readers and investors

Comprehensive assessment of competitive landscape and regional analysis

Assessment of key factors driving and restraining market growth

Analysis of threats, limitations, growth prospects, opportunities, and barriers in the market

Strategic recommendations to key market players and new entrants to assist them in gaining a robust footing in the market

Request a customization of the report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/request-customization-form/2919

Thank you for reading our report. Customization of this report is available according to the requirement of the clients. For further query or information regarding this report, please get in touch with us and team will ensure your doubts are cleared.

Explore our related report from different Publications:

Ofloxacin Market

Peptide Cancer Vaccine Market

Ascorbic Acid Market

Cardiac Rehabilitation Market