DNA and Gene Chip Market Revenue, Statistics, Industry Growth and Demand Analysis Research Report by 2027 Market Size – USD 4.67 Billion in 2018, Market Growth - CAGR of 11.6%, Market Trends – Research and design and increasing investments

High prevalence of Cancer, technical knowledge about gene expression, need for sustainable agricultural yields, increasing strategic developments such as collaborative studies, favorable research funding scenario are key factors contributing to high CAGR of DNA and Gene Chip Market during forecast period.

The recent study by Reports and Data, the global DNA and Gene Chip market was estimated to hold a value of USD 11.25 Billion by the end of the forecast frame in 2026 growing at a rate of 11.6%. DNA and Gene Chip refers to a type of microarray device which hold a large number of DNA sequences (gene) attached to it so that gene expressions of large number of samples could be studied simultaneously which was not previously possible. The slides act as probes to detect gene expression. These biochips have a large number of applications in conventional as well as unconventional fields. The report studies the market for this biochip which includes the trends and upcoming technologies which will boost the market.

The market has been growing in a healthy pace mainly due to the awareness among the countries about the efficiency of these biochips along with improved computational speeds and methods for microarrays like fabrications. The microarray system is not complex and require machines and capital intensive techniques, confirming the reduction in computational errors. The need to catalog widespread information available into an organized form in a publically available database has also been an important growth driver. Although Next Generation Sequencing (NGS) is a superior technique compared to these biochips, it has not been able to completely make microarray systems obsolete due to its high cost and lack of an organized framework guiding it. Although, it can act as a threat in the near future. High cost and extensive technical knowledge required coupled with regulations in this field has slightly hampered the growth of this market.

The companies operating in the market and profiled in the report include

Perkin Elmer, Inc., Illumina, Inc., Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc., Macrogen Inc., Agilent Technologies, Greiner Bio-One International GmbH, Asper Biotech, CapitalBio Corporation, Microarrays Inc., Oxford Gene Technology, and bioMérieux SA., among others

The report further discusses in detail the market segmentation

Type (Revenue, USD Million; 2017–2027)

Oligonucleotide DNA (o-DNA)

Complementary DNA (c-DNA)

Others

Product (Revenue, USD Million; 2017–2027)

Consumables

Instruments

Application (Revenue, USD Million; 2017–2027)

Cancer Diagnostics

Gene Expression

Proteomics

Genomics

Drug Discovery

Agrigenomics

Others

End Use (Revenue, USD Million; 2017–2027)

Academic & Government Research Institutes

Hospitals & Diagnostics Centers

Biotechnology & Pharmaceutical Companies

Others

The report focuses on evaluation of the DNA and Gene Chip market in major regions and the countries included in those regions. The report evaluates the key aspects of the global market such as production and consumption patterns, supply and demand ratio, import and export, economic growth, technological developments, and robust presence of key players in the region. The report also offers a country wise analysis to offer better information about the DNA and Gene Chip market scope in key regions and crucial factors influencing market growth in major countries. Regional analysis covers the following:

North America Canada U.S. Mexico

Europe Germany Italy U.K. Rest of EU

Asia Pacific India China Japan South Korea Rest of APAC

Latin America Brazil Argentina Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia South Africa A.E Rest of MEA



