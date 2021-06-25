DNA Microarray Market Trend, Forecast, Drivers, Restraints, Company Profiles and Key Players Analysis by 2028

Advancements in DNA microarray techniques, growing prevalence of various diseases, and increasing need for rapid and accurate diagnosis are key factors fueling global market growth

Market size: USD 2,978.7 Million in 2020, Market Growth: CAGR of 12.6%, Market Trends: Government initiatives to promote DNA microarray techniques

The global DNA microarray market size is expected to reach USD 8677.7 Million by 2028 and register a CAGR of 12.6%, according to the latest report by Reports and Data. Rising prevalence of cancer, growing adoption of DNA microarray technology in various applications such as cancer research, genetic disease diagnosis, and personalized medicine are key factors driving global market revenue growth.

DNA microarray is a laboratory tool used for measuring patterns of several genes simultaneously. It is a collection of microscopic DNA spots that are attached to a solid surface that aid in measuring expression of large number of genes at once. These microarrays are extensively used in gene expression, early-stage cancer detection, and drug discovery. The DNA microarray market is gaining significant traction in recent years. Increasing applications of DNA microarray technique, rapid growth in genomics and medical sector, rising prevalence of several chronic diseases and growing adoption of microarray techniques to detect various infectious diseases is boosting demand for DNA microarray across the world. Factors such as growing adoption of genetic testing, rising research and development activities in pharmaceutical and biotechnology sector, and rapid developments in healthcare infrastructure and facilities are boosting market growth. Moreover, increasing investments by leading players to develop more efficient and enhanced DNA microarrays is expected to boost growth of the global DNA microarray market during the forecast period. In addition, growing focus on R&D in cancer is projected to open lucrative opportunities for key players going ahead.

However, high costs associated with sequencing and lack of skilled professionals to carry out these processes are expected to hamper global market revenue growth throughout the forecast period.

The DNA Microarray market report offers key insights into market scope along with emerging growth opportunities over the forecast period. The report also provides information about the competitive landscape of the global DNA Microarray market. The global DNA Microarray market is fragmented due to presence of numerous key players on a global and regional scale. Key players are focused on mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, partnerships, and research and development activities to expand their product portfolio and gain a robust footing in the market.

Key companies operating in the DNA Microarray Market and profiled in the report are:

Illumina, Affymetrix, Biometrix Technology, Arrayit, Sengenics, WaferGen, Applied Microarrays, Savyon Diagnostics, Scienion AG, Gyros AB, Agilent Technologies, Roche NimbleGen Inc., ProteoGenix, NextGen Sciences, Discerna, and Luminex Corporation

The report provides a significant assessment of the recent market trends, revenues, segments, and key regions across the globe. The regional analysis covers major geographical regions such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. The report analyzes key regions for production and consumption patterns, import/export, market share, revenue contribution, growth rate, and supply and demand ratio for the forecast period 2021-2027. It also discusses the impact of government regulations, macro- and micro-economic factors, and economic growth of the region on overall market growth.

Type Outlook (Revenue in USD Million, 2018–2028)

Complementary DNA Microarrays (cDNA)

Oligonucleotide DNA Microarrays (oDNA)

Application Outlook (Revenue in USD Million, 2018–2028)

Gene Expression Analysis

Genotyping

Genome Cytogenetics

Drug Delivery

Other

End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2028)

Diagnostic Centers

Hospitals & Clinics

Biotechnology & Pharmaceutical Industries

Academic & Research Institutes

Others

Regional analysis covers:

North America (U.S.A., Canada)

(U.S.A., Canada) Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of Europe)

(U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of Europe) Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

(India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC) Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

(Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America) Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Key Questions Answered by the Report:

What are the key growth driving and restraining factors of the DNA Microarray market?

What are key opportunities and growth prospects of the DNA Microarray industry is expected to witness over the forecast period?

Who are the prominent players operating in the market? What are the key strategies adopted by these companies?

Which region is expected to dominate the market growth over the forecast period?

Which segments are expected to register lucrative growth over the forecast period?

What are the key outcomes of SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis?

