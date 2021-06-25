Dry Mouth Relief Market Share, Size, & Trends Analysis Report, Region, and Segment Forecasts, 2028

Increasing incidence of dry mouth owing to side-effects of medicines, availability of a wide range of affordable dry mouth relief products, and rising awareness regarding dry mouth are key factors driving market growth

Market Size – USD 2.21 Million in 2019, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 4.4%, Market Trends – Rising consumption of medications causing dry mouth

The global dry mouth relief market size is expected to reach USD 3.12 Billion by 2028 at a CAGR of 4.4%, according to the latest report by Reports and Data. Rising incidence of dry mouth owing to increased consumption of medications, as a side-effect of chemotherapy and radiotherapy, from nerve damage or dehydration, and conditions affecting salivary glands has been boosting demand for dry mouth relief products and is a key factor expected to drive market revenue growth over the forecast period. Availability of wide range of products, increasing affordability, and growing awareness regarding the condition are some other key factors expected to fuel revenue growth of the market over the forecast period.

Dry mouth, also called Xerostomia, occurs when salivary glands produce insufficient amount of saliva to prevent drying of the mouth. Dry mouth can be uncomfortable and can be treated by over-the-counter saliva substitutes, mouthwash specifically designed for dry mouth, and regular water intake. Sugar-free chewing gums, toothpastes, patches, and oral rinses are widely available in the market for the treatment of dry mouth. Demand for these products has increased significantly over the recent past owing to increasing incidence of dry mouth in geriatric patients and as a side effect of diabetes, anemia, and hypertension, among others. Dry mouth can also be a side effect of muscle relaxant and sedatives.

Increasing burden of cancer has led to a rapid rise in administration of radiotherapy and chemotherapy to patients. These therapeutic approaches, such a radiation therapy to head and neck can damage salivary glands and this has increased incidence of dry mouth among cancer patients. This is expected to boost demand for dry mouth relief products over the forecast period. In addition, increasing incidence of dry mouth among COVID-19 patients due to increasing consumption of medicines is also a growth driving factor. However, lack of awareness in developing and underdeveloped countries and ineffectiveness of these products to treat dry mouth over long term are expected to hamper market growth to a certain extent over the forecast period.

The report focuses on the comprehensive analysis of the competitive landscape along with detailed company profiles, market share, product portfolio, financial standings, market reach, global position, and strategic business expansion plans.

Some of the players profiled in the report are

GlaxoSmithKline, Colgate-Palmolive, Chattem, Johnson & Johnson, Procter & Gamble, Sanofi, Wrigley, Lotte, BioXtra, Nature’s Sunshine, Sunstar, Dr. Fresh, 3M, Hager Pharma, Xlear, Prestige Consumer Healthcare, Inc., Wisconsin Pharmacal Company, Oral Biotech, and TheraBreath.

The report sheds light on mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, partnerships, and product launches among others. It also discusses in detail the technological advancements, product developments, and research and development activities of each key company.

Further the report segments the Dry Mouth Relief market on the basis of product types, applications, end-uses, and regions. The report discusses in detail the key factors influencing revenue growth of the segments and market growth in key regions. It also discusses economic growth, technological advancement, and presence of key players in each major geographical region.

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

Mouthwash

Spray

Lozenges

Gel

Others

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

E-commerce

Supermarket

Others

Market Segmentation by Regions:

North America (U.S.A., Canada)

(U.S.A., Canada) Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of Europe)

(U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of Europe) Asia-Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

(India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC) Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

(Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America) Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Key Points Covered in the Report:

Key insights into the latest growth trends, developments, technological and product advancements, and research and development scenario

Analysis of micro- and macro-economic factors and regulatory framework

In-depth evaluation of factors such as cost, capacity, rates of production and consumption, gross revenue, profit margin, demand and supply ratio, import/export, market share, market size, and market trends

SWOT analysis, Porter’s Five Forces Analysis, investment return analysis, and feasibility analysis to offer a comprehensive view of the competitive landscape

Strategic recommendations to established market players and new entrants to overcome limitations and entry-level barriers in the global market landscape

Analysis of market drivers, restraints, challenges, limitations, threats, growth prospects and opportunities

