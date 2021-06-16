E-liquid Market Size, Share, Worth Analysis, Regional Report, Segmented By, Top Overview Analysis to 2021-2027

Global E-liquid Market

E-liquid is also known as e-juice or vape juice which is used to fill e-cigarettes and personal vaporizers. These products are composed of propylene glycol, nicotine, vegetable glycerin, and flavoring agents. For refreshments, several flavors are used in e-liquid, containing mint & menthol, chocolate, fruits, etc. E- Liquid is gaining popularity, due to its tobacco-free formulation & it is also popular due to various flavors including bubble gum, candy cane, and cotton candy available in the market.

The increase in adoption of safer alternatives to smoking across the world is expected to boost the demand for e-cigarettes during this forecast period. Also, the availability of e-liquids in several flavors like menthol, chocolate, tobacco, fruit & nuts is expected to encourage the usage of e-liquids. The rise in awareness among individuals, along with the availability of e-liquids with low level of toxicants will positively influence the market growth.

E-liquids also provide a price advantage over tobacco products & they are available in various price ranges will contribute the target market growth. The growing prices of traditional cigarettes have further drive the demand for e-liquids & e-cigarettes across the globe. Technically advanced e-cigarettes gaining traction in the market, thus accelerate the demand for various e-liquids to enhance the vaping experience.

E-cigarette is not as toxic as traditional cigarette and cigars. For instance, In May 2016, the U.S. FDA finalized the ‘deeming’ regulation, that comprises requirements for premarket review of e-cigarettes as new tobacco products. Under this, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration can establish product standards & regulate manufacturing,, packaging, labeling, advertising, promotion, importing, sale & distribution of e-cigarettes, including components & parts of e-cigarettes.

There are various federal restrictions on marketing e-cigarettes. For example, marketing materials for e-cigarettes can’t make claims that the product exposes users to fewer toxins unless the U.S. Food and Drug Administration grant an order allowing such claims. Therefore, the above mentioned regulations against e-cigarette are anticipated to negatively affect the e-liquid market growth during the forecast period.

The Global E-liquid Market is segmented into flavors, distribution channel, base type, and region.

Based on the flavors market is segmented into Mint & Menthol, Dessert, Fruits & Nuts, Chocolate, and Others. Also, on the basis of distribution channel market is segmented into Online Distribution Channel, Online, Resellers, Online Websites, and Retail. Further, market is segmented into base type such as Propylene Glycol, Vegetable Glycerin, and PG & VG.

Based on the region the global e-liquid market is segmented into five regions such as North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa.

The North America is anticipated to hold the largest market share in overall e-liquid market in the year 2018. Furthermore, APAC is expected to record prominent growth throughout the forecast period. Japan & China are major countries, driving market growth in APAC. The increase in number of lung cancer cases, due to tobacco smoking is raising the demand for e-cigarettes devices, which is expected to support the market growth in Asia Pacific.

Various key players are listed in this report such as VMR Flavors LLC, ZampleBox, LLC, VistaVapors, Inc., Mig Vapor LLC, VaporFi, Inc., Black Note, Virgin Vapor, eLiquid Factory, Crystal Canyon Vapes LLC, Breazy, Highbrow Vapor, etc.

