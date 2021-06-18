E-pharmacy Market Share, Relevant Trend, Outlook Demand & Growth Rate Report 2021

E-pharmacy Market

E-pharmacy is referred as electronic pharmacy or internet pharmacy. It is an online retail platform which acts as bridge between consumers and vendors to enable the sales of medicines. It provides round-the-clock delivery of drugs access to comprehensive information on prescribed drugs. In this concept patient need not visit to pharmacies to receive their medication, but can instead order the medicines via online platform.

Rise in internet penetration across the globe, rapid aging of population, improved healthcare infrastructure as well as increase in awareness pertaining to e-commerce amongst consumers are some driving factors which are expected to boost the global e-pharmacy market growth. Furthermore, increase in disposable income coupled with large base of young consumers will positively influence the global e-pharmacy market growth over the forecast period. Also, increase in COVID-19 pandemic across the globe will fuel the market growth.

As per the WHO report the manifestation of COVID 19 has resulted in greater than 14 million infected individuals across the world as of July 2020. Many governments announced lockdown due to this global crisis which is expected to propel the global e-pharmacy market growth. The rise in consumer preference for online buying of medicines and medicinal products from online pharmacy stores with a main aim to maintain social distancing which is expected to propel the global E-pharmacy market growth during this forecast period.

Increase in number of illegal pharmacies is the major restraining factor which is expected to hinder the global E-pharmacy market growth during this forecast timeline. Also, substance abuse and high cost involved in research and development of e-pharmacy technology based services will affect the market growth.

E-pharmacy Market Segmentation

Global E-Pharmacy Market is segmented into drug type such as OTC, and Prescription. Further, market is product type such as Skin Care, Dental, Cold & Flu, Vitamins, Weight Loss, and Others.

Also, Global E-Pharmacy Market is segmented various regions such as North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa.

Market Key Players Analysis

Various key players are discussed in this report such as Newpharma, LLOYDS Pharmacy Limited, Pharmacy2u Ltd., McCabes Pharmacy, Shop Apotheke, Gordons Direct, Zur Rose Group, MedPlus Health Services, A.S. Watsons Group, and Netmeds Marketplace Limited

Market Taxonomy

By Drug Type

OTC

Prescription

By Product Type

Skin Care

Dental

Cold & Flu

Vitamins

Weight Loss

Others

By Region

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

