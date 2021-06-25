Electric Vehicle Charging Infrastructure Market Growth, Global Survey, Analysis, Share, Company Profiles and Forecast by 2027

High investments from automakers in EVs and growing concern about environmental pollution is driving the demand for the market.

The global Electric Vehicle Charging Infrastructure Market is expected to reach USD 69.86 Billion by 2027, according to a new report by Emergen Research. A surge in the adoption of electric vehicles is likely to fuel the demand for electric vehicle charging infrastructure. Governments across the globe are investing heavily in the charging infrastructure to create opportunities for the OEMs to expand their business and revenue. The Asia Pacific and European regions are leading the adoption of these vehicles to curb the level of air pollution and emission of greenhouse gases (GHGs).

The latest research report titled ‘Global Electric Vehicle Charging Infrastructure Market’, published by Emergen Research, offers a closer look into the global Electric Vehicle Charging Infrastructure market, throwing light on various market dynamics, key market drivers, trends, challenges, and opportunities for growth. The report emphasizes the microeconomic and macroeconomic factors that influence the future of the Electric Vehicle Charging Infrastructure market.

Key participants include Chargepoint, Inc., ABB Ltd., Tesla Inc., BP Chargemaster, EVGO Services LLC, Semaconnect Network, Greenlots, and EV Connect, Electrify America LLC, and Opconnect Inc., among others.

For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented into the global Electric Vehicle Charging Infrastructure Market on the basis of infrastructure provider, charging infrastructure, charging level, vehicle type, installation type, application, and region:

Infrastructure Provider Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Charging Point Operator E-Mobility Service Provider Charging Hubs

Charging Infrastructure Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) CCS CHADEMO Normal Charging Tesla Supercharger TYPE-2 (IEC 62196)

Charging Level Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Level 1 (120 V) Level 2 (208 V – 240 V) Level 3 (UPTO 600 V)

Vehicle Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Electric bike Plug-in hybrid PHEV EV passenger cars Heavy delivery vans Others

Installation Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Portable Charger Fixed Charger

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Public Private



Major Geographies Analyzed in the Report:

North America (U.S., Canada)

(U.S., Canada) Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

(U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU) Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

(India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC) Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

(Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America) Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

