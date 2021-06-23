Electric Vehicle Charging Stations Market Recent Demand, Growth Analysis, Insights, Types, Outlook, Size and Forecasts Report 2027 To help gain the business owner further gain business intelligence the study on the Electric Vehicle Charging Stations market for the forecast period 2020 - 2027 brings to light data on production capability, consumption capacity, spending power, investment feasibility, and technology innovation. A thorough assessment of market performance across different regions is presented through self-explanatory graphic images, charts, and tables that add weight to corporate presentations and marketing materials. The study offers regional profiles of major vendors and extensive country-level break down to empower companies to make a wise investment decision when exploring new regions. Key questions answered in the report What will be the market size in terms of value and volume in the next five years? Which segment is currently leading the market? In which region will the market find its highest growth? Which players will take the lead in the market? What are the key drivers and restraints of the market's growth?

Research Methodology Data triangulation and market breakdown Research assumptions Research data including primary and secondary data Primary data includes breakdown of primaries and key industry insights Secondary data includes key data from secondary sources Key Highlights From The Report CCS (Combined Charging System) is an open and universal charging standard for electric vehicles and covers single-phase AC, three-phase AC, and DC High-Speed Charging in both the European region and the US. Level 2 charging stations use either single or three-phase AC power from the grid. AC level 2 is a 240-volt AC plug that requires the installation of home charging equipment. Level 2 charging can take place between 3 and 8 hours, depending on the battery capacity of the vehicle, and the charging rate falls within a range of 3kW to 20kW. The fixed chargers are available both indoor and outdoor with the right charging connection to suit the driver's requirements based on where the electric vehicle is parked. The fixed chargers are quick to plug in and convenient to time charging to start with the onset of the overnight tariff. The United States is at the forefront of electric vehicles to provide a cleaner alternative to fossil fuel-propelled cars that reduces not only GHG emissions but also provides local air quality, noise reduction, and national security benefits. This is propelling the demand for the market in the North American region. Key participants include ABB Ltd., Chargepoint, Inc., Tesla Inc., EVGO Services LLC, BP Chargemaster, SemaConnect Network, EV Connect, Greenlots, Electrify America LLC., and OPConnect, Inc., among others. Regional scope- North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Central & South America; MEA Charging Infrastructure Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) CCS CHADEMO Normal Charging Tesla Supercharger Type-2 Charging Level Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Level 1 (120 V) Level 2 (208 V – 240 V) Level 3 (Upto 600 V) Vehicle Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Electric Bike Plug-In Hybrid PHEV EV Passenger Cars Heavy Delivery Vans Others Installation Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Portable Chargers Fixed Chargers Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Public Private The industry experts have left no stone unturned to identify the major factors influencing the development rate of the Electric Vehicle Charging Stations industry including various opportunities and gaps. A thorough analysis of the micro markets with regards to the growth trends in each category makes the overall study interesting. When studying the micro markets the researchers also dig deep into their future prospect and contribution to the Electric Vehicle Charging Stations industry. Read more@ https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/electric-vehicle-charging-stations-market Table of Content Chapter 1. Methodology & Sources 1.1. Market Definition 1.2. Research Scope 1.3. Methodology 1.4. Research Sources 1.4.1. Primary 1.4.2. Secondary 1.4.3. Paid Sources 1.5. Market Estimation Technique Chapter 2. Executive Summary 2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2019-2027 Chapter 3. Key Insights Chapter 4. Electric Vehicle Charging Stations Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis 4.1. Electric Vehicle Charging Stations Market Material Segmentation Analysis 4.2. Industrial Outlook 4.2.1. Market indicators analysis 4.2.2. Market drivers analysis 4.2.2.1. Stringent environmental regulations 4.2.2.2. Rising need to reduce bacterial or algal contamination in water systems 4.2.2.3. Increasing demand for biocides for municipal water treatment 4.2.3. Market restraints analysis 4.2.3.1. Fluctuating prices of raw material 4.2.3.2. Present challenging economic conditions due to the pandemic 4.3. Technological Insights 4.4. Regulatory Framework 4.5. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis 4.6. Competitive Metric Space Analysis 4.7. Price trend Analysis 4.8. Covid-19 Impact Analysis Chapter 5. Electric Vehicle Charging Stations Market By Application Insights & Trends, Revenue (USD Million), Volume (Kilo Tons) Chapter 6. Electric Vehicle Charging Stations Market By Product type Insights & Trends Revenue (USD Million), Volume (Kilo Tons) Chapter 7. Electric Vehicle Charging Stations Market Regional Outlook Chapter 8. Competitive Landscape Continued…

CCS (Combined Charging System) is an open and universal charging standard for electric vehicles and covers single-phase AC, three-phase AC, and DC High-Speed Charging in both the European region and the US.

Level 2 charging stations use either single or three-phase AC power from the grid. AC level 2 is a 240-volt AC plug that requires the installation of home charging equipment. Level 2 charging can take place between 3 and 8 hours, depending on the battery capacity of the vehicle, and the charging rate falls within a range of 3kW to 20kW.

The fixed chargers are available both indoor and outdoor with the right charging connection to suit the driver’s requirements based on where the electric vehicle is parked. The fixed chargers are quick to plug in and convenient to time charging to start with the onset of the overnight tariff.

The United States is at the forefront of electric vehicles to provide a cleaner alternative to fossil fuel-propelled cars that reduces not only GHG emissions but also provides local air quality, noise reduction, and national security benefits. This is propelling the demand for the market in the North American region.

Key participants include ABB Ltd., Chargepoint, Inc., Tesla Inc., EVGO Services LLC, BP Chargemaster, SemaConnect Network, EV Connect, Greenlots, Electrify America LLC., and OPConnect, Inc., among others.

Regional scope- North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Central & South America; MEA

Charging Infrastructure Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

CCS

CHADEMO

Normal Charging

Tesla Supercharger

Type-2

Charging Level Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Level 1 (120 V)

Level 2 (208 V – 240 V)

Level 3 (Upto 600 V)

Vehicle Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Electric Bike

Plug-In Hybrid PHEV

EV Passenger Cars

Heavy Delivery Vans

Others

Installation Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Portable Chargers

Fixed Chargers

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Public

Private

The industry experts have left no stone unturned to identify the major factors influencing the development rate of the Electric Vehicle Charging Stations industry including various opportunities and gaps. A thorough analysis of the micro markets with regards to the growth trends in each category makes the overall study interesting. When studying the micro markets the researchers also dig deep into their future prospect and contribution to the Electric Vehicle Charging Stations industry.

