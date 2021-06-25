Electronic Clinical Outcome Assessment (eCOA) Solutions Market Global Analysis, Segments, Size, Share, Industry Growth and Recent Trends by Forecast to 2028

Increasing focus on digitalizing the process of medical clinical trial outcomes coupled with advancements in eCOA applications are key factors driving market growth.

The global Electronic Clinical Outcome Assessment Solution market size was USD 0.95 Billion in 2020 and is expected to reach USD 2.52 Billion by 2028, at a CAGR of 17.6%, according to the latest analysis by Reports and Data. Market revenue growth is majorly driven by growing adoption of cloud computing coupled with increasing outsourcing of clinical trials to CROs.

The Electronic Outcome Assessment (eCOA) software and solutions enable clinical trials to proceed with time savings, which in turn aid outsourced companies to handle clinical trials, while accelerating their accommodation with new projects in hand.

Introduction of strict regulatory norms for the pharmaceutical and biotech industry have prompted the drug manufacturing companies to digitalize their clinical trial outcome process. As a result, demand for electronic outcome assessment software and solutions has drastically increased over the recent past. Rapid proliferation of cloud computing in the pharmaceutical industry coupled with increasing spending on clinical data management systems is expected to boost eCOA solutions market revenue over the forecast period.

The Electronic Clinical Outcome Assessment (eCOA) Solutions market report offers key insights into market scope along with emerging growth opportunities over the forecast period. The report also provides information about the competitive landscape of the global Electronic Clinical Outcome Assessment (eCOA) Solutions market. The global Electronic Clinical Outcome Assessment (eCOA) Solutions market is fragmented due to presence of numerous key players on a global and regional scale. Key players are focused on mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, partnerships, and research and development activities to expand their product portfolio and gain a robust footing in the market.

Key companies operating in the Electronic Clinical Outcome Assessment (eCOA) Solutions Market and profiled in the report are:

eClinical solutions, OmniComm Systems, CRF Health, Paraxel International Corporation, Oracle Corporation, Medidata Solution, Inc., Kayentis, Merge Healthcare Incorporated and ERT Clinical among others

The report provides a significant assessment of the recent market trends, revenues, segments, and key regions across the globe. The regional analysis covers major geographical regions such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. The report analyzes key regions for production and consumption patterns, import/export, market share, revenue contribution, growth rate, and supply and demand ratio for the forecast period 2021-2027. It also discusses the impact of government regulations, macro- and micro-economic factors, and economic growth of the region on overall market growth.

Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2018-2028)

Web-based Solution

Licensed Industries

Cloud-based

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2018-2028)

Hospitals

Contract Research Organizations

Academic institutes

Pharma and biotech companies

Medical Device Manufacturer

Regional analysis covers:

North America (U.S.A., Canada)

(U.S.A., Canada) Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of Europe)

(U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of Europe) Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

(India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC) Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

(Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America) Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Key Questions Answered by the Report:

What are the key growth driving and restraining factors of the Electronic Clinical Outcome Assessment (eCOA) Solutions market?

What are key opportunities and growth prospects of the Electronic Clinical Outcome Assessment (eCOA) Solutions industry is expected to witness over the forecast period?

Who are the prominent players operating in the market? What are the key strategies adopted by these companies?

Which region is expected to dominate the market growth over the forecast period?

Which segments are expected to register lucrative growth over the forecast period?

What are the key outcomes of SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis?

