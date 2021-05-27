Electronic Lab Notebook (ELN) Market 2021 COVID-19 Impact Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends And Forecast Opportunities To 2027

A Latest intelligence report published by DBMR with title Global Electronic Lab Notebook (ELN) Market Size, Share, Growth, Industry Trends and Forecast To 2026. Electronic Lab Notebook (ELN) industry Research Report provides comprehensive and Statistical analysis of the market with the help of up-to-date industry share, overview, dynamics, size, growth, competitive analysis, Companies, current industry trends and marketing dynamics. This market report aids to unearth the general market conditions, existing trends and tendencies in the industry. This report provides a detailed overview of key factors in the Electronic Lab Notebook (ELN) Market and factors such as driver, restraint, regulatory scenarios and technology development. Also, evaluates the areas covered in the large scale such as market definition, market segmentation, competitive analysis and research methodology. The researchers used Porter’s Five Forces Analysis and SWOT Analysis to briefly explain some key industrial parameters.

Global electronic lab notebook (ELN) market is set to witness a substantial CAGR of 5.6% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. The report contains data of the base year 2018 and historic year 2017. Rising demand for automation in laboratories and user- friendly interface of ELN are the factor for the market growth.

The Electronic Lab Notebook (ELN) Market Report Covers Major Players:

Abbott

Arxspan

Agilent Technologies, Inc.

Bio-ITech B.V.

Dassault Systèmes

Danaher

Lab-Ally

LabArchives, LLC.

Labii Inc.

LABFOLDER GMBH

Electronic Lab Notebook (ELN) Market Segmentation:

The global market for Electronic Lab Notebook (ELN) is set to find a segmentation in the report that would be based on type, and application. These segments have a better acceptance of various factors that can be taken into consideration to understand how the market can chart the future path.

By Product

Specific ELN

Cross-Disciplinary ELN

By License

Open-Source ELN

Proprietary ELN

By Mode of Delivery

On-Premise

Web-Based/ Cloud-based

By End User

Chemical Industry

Food and Beverage

Agriculture Industries

Environmental Testing Laboratories

Petrochemical Refineries & Oil and Gas Industry

The Electronic Lab Notebook (ELN) accompanied with LabCollector is a resourceful and modest software tool used to store and manage lab experiments. LabCollector ELN allows traceability of research activity, enhancing lab superiority control and associations. ELN can track reagents, sample, cell lines and more. Electronic Lab Notebook (ELN) offer substantial benefits over traditional paper laboratory notebooks (PLNs). They are mostly used by engineers, scientists and researchers who are working in research and development laboratories.

Market Drivers

Increased demand for accurate, speedy and efficient output is driving the growth of the electronic lab notebook market

Capability to view data across different organizations will boost the growth of this market

Increase in application of electronic lab notebook (ELN) in life sciences which is expected to propel the market growth

Growing necessity of preserving records electronically rather than storing on paper notebooks leads to the growth of the lab notebook market

Market Restraints

Data integration in cybercrime acts as a restraints for the electronic lab notebook market

High cost for the device hamper the growth of the market in the forecast period

Electronic Lab Notebook (ELN) Market report provides depth analysis of the market impact and new opportunities created by the COVID19/CORONA Virus pandemic. Report covers Electronic Lab Notebook (ELN) Market report is helpful for strategists, marketers and senior management, And Key Players in Electronic Lab Notebook (ELN) Industry. The COVID-19 pandemic has emerged as a humanitarian as well as economic crisis, creating strain on the society and affecting millions of people and businesses. Over 4 million people affected globally, with 300 thousand losing their lives due to SARS-CoV-2

Strategic Points Covered in Table of Content of Global Electronic Lab Notebook (ELN) Market:

Chapter 1: Introduction, market driving force product Objective of Study and Research Scope the Electronic Lab Notebook (ELN) market

Chapter 2: Exclusive Summary – the basic information of the Electronic Lab Notebook (ELN) Market.

Chapter 3: Displaying the Market Dynamics- Drivers, Trends and Challenges of the Electronic Lab Notebook (ELN)

Chapter 4: Presenting the Electronic Lab Notebook (ELN) Market Factor Analysis Porters Five Forces, Supply/Value Chain, PESTEL analysis, Market Entropy, Patent/Trademark Analysis.

Chapter 5: Displaying market size by Type, End User and Region 2010-2019

Chapter 6: Evaluating the leading manufacturers of the Electronic Lab Notebook (ELN) market which consists of its Competitive Landscape, Peer Group Analysis, BCG Matrix & Company Profile

Chapter 7: To evaluate the market by segments, by countries and by manufacturers with revenue share and sales by key countries (2020-2027).

Chapter 8 & 9: Displaying the Appendix, Methodology and Data Source

Finally, Electronic Lab Notebook (ELN) Market is a valuable source of guidance for individuals and companies in decision framework.

Competitive Landscape and Electronic Lab Notebook (ELN) Market Share Analysis

Key Developments in the Market:

In May, 2019 Sapio Sciences proclaims the obtainability of Exemplar ELN Essentials, a self-service SaaS solution. Shaped as an access level lab notebook with initiative class functionality at a little, monthly cost. Handlers can sign up free trials of for ELN Essentials before deciding to purchase the system which will further drive the growth of the ELN market because of its cheapness and easy to use platform

In April, 2017 PerkinElmer, Inc. declared the launch of the PerkinElmer Signals Notebook at American Chemical Society (ACS), Spring National Meeting and Exposition. PerkinElmer’s fresh cloud-based electronic laboratory notebook solution (ELN) rules cleverer science through collaboration. It helps scientists in report completion, sharing of data and to accelerate data discovery through this method. It also supports R&D to quicken the innovation enabling the electronic lab notebook market to skyrocket in terms of growth

Electronic Lab Notebook (ELN) Market Size Segmentation by Region & Countries (Customizable):

North America (Canada, United States & Mexico)

Europe (Germany, the United Kingdom, Benelux, France, Russia & Italy)

Asia-Pacific (Japan, South Korea, China, India & Southeast Asia)

South America (Argentina, Brazil, Peru, Colombia, Etc.)

Middle East & Africa (United Arab Emirates, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, Nigeria & South Africa)

How will this Market Intelligence Report Benefit You?

The report offers statistical data in terms of value (US$) as well as Volume (units) till 2027.

Exclusive insight into the key trends affecting the Electronic Lab Notebook (ELN) Market industry, although key threats, opportunities and disruptive technologies that could shape the Global Electronic Lab Notebook (ELN) Market supply and demand.

The report tracks the leading market players that will shape and impact the Global Electronic Lab Notebook (ELN) Market

The data analysis present in the Electronic Lab Notebook (ELN) Market report is based on the combination of both primary and secondary resources.

The report helps you to understand the real effects of key market drivers or retainers on – Market

Both, sales and revenue are studied for the different regions of the Electronic Lab Notebook (ELN) Market. Another major aspect, price, which plays important part in the revenue generation, is also assessed in this section for the various regions.

