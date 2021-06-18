Electronic Skin Market Growth, Increase in Demand, Technology, Focused Key Players Analysis & Prominent Key Factors Analysis

Global Electronic Skin Market

Electronic skin is thin, self-healing, flexible, and stretchable electronics which are equipped with functionalities of animal or human skin. Key players are focused on the research and development of advanced electronic skin with enhanced feature like more flexible, stretchy, and robust. This technology is intended to reproduce the abilities of human or animal skin. It can generate am appropriate response to environmental stimuli like changes in pressure and heat.

The rise in focus and investment on robotics technology is considered as the key driving factor which is expected to propel global electronic skin market growth. Furthermore, increase in demand and acceptance of electronic skin because of its potential benefits will positively influence the market growth. The electronic skin and patches are widely used for various applications such as monitoring diabetes, pregnancy, cardiovascular disorders, detecting abnormalities in the brain and other. Moreover, increase in demand for electronic skin in the wearable electronics is also expected to boost the market growth over the forecast period. Additionally, the increase in number of product launch as well as product approval activities will drive the market growth significantly. For instance, in 2018, MC10 INC had received product approval from Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for its BioStamp nPoint System. Continuous technological advancements as well as research and development activities will fuel the market growth in near future.

The high initial cost is the restraint of global electronic skin market which is expected to hinder the market growth during this forecast timeline. Also, complex designing and material degradation is another challenging factor which is expected to hamper the global electronic skin market growth.

Market Segmentation

Global Electronic Skin Market is segmented into product such as Electronic Skinsuits, and Electronic Patches, by component such as Stretchable Circuits, Photovoltaics Systems, Stretchable Conductors, and Electroactive Polymers, by sensors such as Tactile Sensors, Chemical Sectors, Electrophysiological Sensors, and Others. Furthermore, market is segmented into application such as Health Monitoring Systems, Drug Delivery Systems, and Cosmetics.

Also, Global Electronic Skin Market is segmented into five regions such as North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa.

Market Key Players

Various key players are discussed into this report such as 3M, Dialog Semiconductor, Xsensio, Xenoma Inc., Vivalnk, SMARTLIFE, Plastic Electronic GmbH, MC10, Koninklijke Philips N.V.,and Intelesens Ltd

Market Taxonomy

By Product

Electronic Skinsuits

Electronic Patches

By Component

Stretchable Circuits

Photovoltaics Systems

Stretchable Conductors

Electroactive Polymers

By Sensors

Tactile Sensors

Chemical Sectors Electrophysiological Sensors Others By Application Health Monitoring Systems Drug Delivery Systems Cosmetics

By Region

North America

Latin America

Europe Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

