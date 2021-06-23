Embolotherapy Market Growth Opportunities, Insight, Trends, Key Players – Analysis Report to 2027

Global Embolotherapy Market Size, Trends & Growth Opportunity, By Product (Embolization Coil, Embolic Agents, Detachable Balloons, Embolic Plug Systems, Support Devices (Guidewires, and Microcatheters)), By Application, By Procedure, By End User (Hospitals and Clinics, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, and Others), By Region and Forecast till 2027.

Market Segmentation

By Product

Embolization Coil

Embolic Agents

Detachable Balloons

Embolic Plug Systems

Support Devices

Guidewires

Microcatheters

By Application

Oncology

Liver Cancer

Kidney cancer

Lung cancer

Breast Cancer

Other Cancers

Peripheral Vascular Diseases

Urology and Nephrology

Neurology

GIT Disorders

By Procedure

Transcatheter Arterial Embolization

Transcatheter Arterial Radioembolization/Selective Internal Radiation Therapy

Transarterial Chemoembolization

By End User

Hospitals and Clinics

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Others

By Region

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

Impact of COVID 19 on Market

The Global Embolotherapy Market is witnessing a loss of business, due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Unfavorable changes in regulations & guidelines are hampering the growth of this industry. Major regulatory authorities across the world have identified that cancer patients are at greater risk of COVID-19 infection than healthy adults. Thus, screening, diagnostic exams, and surgical procedures are being severely restricted at hospitals and cancer care hospital which is expected to hinder the global embolotherapy market growth.

Regional Analysis

The Global Embolotherapy Market is segmented into North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa.

North America accounted for the largest share in the Global Embolotherapy Market, due to the growing healthcare industry and availability of advanced healthcare infrastructure in the region. Furthermore, Asia Pacific is expected to observe the fastest growth during the forecast period due to the increase in geriatric population, the increasing number of ASCs, and a growing preference for minimally invasive surgeries in the region.

