Embolotherapy Market Growth Opportunities, Insight, Trends, Key Players – Analysis Report to 2027

Global Embolotherapy Market Size, Trends & Growth Opportunity, By Product (Embolization Coil, Embolic Agents, Detachable Balloons, Embolic Plug Systems, Support Devices (Guidewires, and Microcatheters)), By Application, By Procedure, By End User (Hospitals and Clinics, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, and Others), By Region and Forecast till 2027.

Market Segmentation

By Product

  • Embolization Coil
  • Embolic Agents
  • Detachable Balloons
  • Embolic Plug Systems
  • Support Devices
  • Guidewires
  • Microcatheters

By Application

  • Oncology
  • Liver Cancer
  • Kidney cancer
  • Lung cancer
  • Breast Cancer
  • Other Cancers
  • Peripheral Vascular Diseases
  • Urology and Nephrology
  • Neurology
  • GIT Disorders

By Procedure

  • Transcatheter Arterial Embolization
  • Transcatheter Arterial Radioembolization/Selective Internal Radiation Therapy
  • Transarterial Chemoembolization

By End User

  • Hospitals and Clinics
  • Ambulatory Surgical Centers
  • Others

By Region

  • North America
  • Latin America
  • Europe
  • Asia Pacific
  • Middle East & Africa

Impact of COVID 19 on Market

The Global Embolotherapy Market is witnessing a loss of business, due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Unfavorable changes in regulations & guidelines are hampering the growth of this industry. Major regulatory authorities across the world have identified that cancer patients are at greater risk of COVID-19 infection than healthy adults. Thus, screening, diagnostic exams, and surgical procedures are being severely restricted at hospitals and cancer care hospital which is expected to hinder the global embolotherapy market growth.

Regional Analysis

The Global Embolotherapy Market is segmented into North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa.

North America accounted for the largest share in the Global Embolotherapy Market, due to the growing healthcare industry and availability of advanced healthcare infrastructure in the region. Furthermore, Asia Pacific is expected to observe the fastest growth during the forecast period due to the increase in geriatric population, the increasing number of ASCs, and a growing preference for minimally invasive surgeries in the region.

