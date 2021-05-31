Energy Cloud Market Size | Industry Analysis, Segments, Top Key Players, Drivers and Trends to 2027

The research and analysis conducted in Energy Cloud Market Report helps clients to predict investment in an emerging market, expansion of market share or success of a new product with the help of global market research analysis. This report has been designed in such a way that it provides very evident understanding of the business environment and Energy Cloud industry. Nevertheless, this global market research report unravels many business problems very quickly and easily. Due to high demand and the value of market research for the success of different sectors, Energy Cloud Market report is provided that covers many work areas.

Global Energy Cloud Market is expected to rise from its initial estimated value of USD 8.35 billion in 2018 to an estimated value of USD 50.75 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 25.30% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in market value can be increasing levels of adoption of electronic display devices equipped with the capabilities of interacting with the various electrical appliances.

Energy Cloud is the technology similar to that of cloud computing. It is defined as the access of networking energy systems using internet based access technologies. It is widely used for increasing efficiencies in solar, wind and energy systems across consumers. Aging infrastructure and rising grid security concerns may act as a major driver in the growth of energy cloud market.

Market Drivers:

Need of CRM in energy cloud act as driver for the market.

Aging infrastructure and rising grid security concerns may act as a major driver in the growth of energy cloud market

Market Restraints:

Regulation act as a restraints to the energy cloud for growing in the market.

Segmentation: Global Energy Cloud Market

By Solution Enterprise Asset Management Supply Chain Management Customer Relationship Management Risk & Compliance Management Workforce Management Reporting & Analytics

By Service Model Software as A Service Platform as A Service Infrastructure as A Service

By Deployment Public Cloud Private Cloud Hybrid Cloud

By Service Professional Services Managed Services



By Organization Size Small and Medium Enterprises Large Enterprises



By Geography North America US. Canada Mexico South America Brazil Rest of South America Europe Germany France United Kingdom Italy Spain Russia Turkey Belgium Netherlands Switzerland Rest of Europe Asia-Pacific Japan China South Korea India Australia Singapore Thailand Malaysia Indonesia Philippines Rest of Asia Pacific Middle East and Africa South Africa Egypt Saudi Arabia United Arab Emirates Israel Rest of Middle East and Africa



Key Developments in the Market:

In March 2019, IBM announced that Polish startup RemoteMyApp adopt IBM Cloud for increasing global reach and scaling of its Vortex gaming platform.

In April 2019 HPE and Google Cloud join forces to accelerate innovation with hybrid cloud solutions optimized for containerized applications.

Competitive Analysis

Global energy cloud market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of energy cloud market for Global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Major Market Competitors/Players

Few of the major competitors currently working in the energy cloud market are Accenture (U.S.), IBM Corporation (U.S.), HCL Technologies Limited (India), SAP SE (Germany), Cisco Systems, Inc. (U.S.), Oracle Corporation (U.S.), Capgemini (France), Tata Consultancy Services Limited (India), Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP (U.S.), Microsoft (U.S.),Brillio (U.S.) , DLT Solutions (USA), Kamatera (US), Salesforce Cloud, Salesforce Cloud (USA) , Verizon Cloud (US) and others.

Key Insights in the report:

Complete and distinct analysis of the market drivers and restraints

Key market players involved in this industry

Detailed analysis of the market segmentation

Competitive analysis of the key players involved

Major Highlights of Energy Cloud market in Covid-19 pandemic covered in report:

The report provides impact of COVID-19 on Energy Cloud market along with its impact on overall industry and economy of world. Further, it adds changes in consumer buying behavior as it impacts majorly on market growth and sales. Distributors and traders on marketing strategy analysis focusing on region wise needs in covid-19 pandemic is also added in the Energy Cloud market report. The last segment of COVID-19 impact chapter include recovery and major changes opted by major players involved in Energy Cloud market.

Reasons to Purchase this Report:

Market segmentation analysis including qualitative and quantitative research incorporating the impact of economic and policy aspects

Regional and country level analysis integrating the demand and supply forces that are influencing the growth of the market.

Market value USD Million and volume Units Million data for each segment and sub-segment

Competitive landscape involving the market share of major players, along with the new projects and strategies adopted by players in the past five years

Comprehensive company profiles covering the product offerings, key financial information, recent developments, SWOT analysis, and strategies employed by the major market players

