Enterprise Key Management Market Statistics, Share, Trends, Growth Drivers and Forecast 2027

Global Enterprise key Management Market is expected to rise from its initial estimated value of USD 1.61 billion in 2018 to an estimated value of USD 7.4 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 21.00% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in market value can be increasing levels of adoption of maximized operational efficiency and security.

Enterprise key management refers to professional key management system which provides encryption keys to different operating system in order to avoid unauthorized access. It is basically designed to address problems using cryptographic keys for data. It is widely applicable in IT and telecom, retail, aerospace and defence, energy and utilities, manufacturing, and others. Decreased overall ownership cost for security act as the major driver in the growth of enterprise key management market. On the other hand lack of awareness may hamper the market.

Market Drivers:

There is decrease in overall ownership cost for security that is expected to drive the market growth.

There is high demand for operational efficiency and security which is expected to drive the market growth.

There is high demand for enterprise key management due loss of high profile data and compliance issues is also going to drive the market growth.

Market Restraints:

There is lack of awareness and skilled workforce in enterprise key management. This is also expected to act as a restraint to the market growth.

Segmentation: Global Enterprise key Management Market

By Component

Solutions

Services Professional Services Consulting System Integration Deployment and Support Managed Services



By Deployment Type

Cloud

On-Premises

By Organization Size

Large Enterprises

Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises

By Application

Disk Encryption

File and Folder Encryption

Database Encryption

Communication Encryption

Cloud Encryption

By End-User

Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI)

Healthcare

Government

IT and Telecom

Retail

Aerospace and Defense

Energy and Utilities

Manufacturing

Others

By Geography

North America US Canada Mexico

South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America

Europe Germany France United Kingdom Italy Spain Russia Turkey Belgium Netherlands Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific Japan China South Korea India Australia Singapore Malaysia Indonesia Thailand Philippines Rest of Asia-Pacific

Middle East and Africa South Africa Egypt Saudi Arabia United Arab Emirates Israel Rest of Middle East and Africa



Key Developments in the Market:

In April 2019 Accenture Acquired Zielpuls. Zielpuls is a technology consultancy. Focus of this is to Enhance Software Development for enterprise Sysyterm in Automobile, hardware Engineering.

Accenture Acquired Zielpuls. Zielpuls is a technology consultancy. Focus of this is to Enhance Software Development for enterprise Sysyterm in Automobile, hardware Engineering. In April 2019, Thales E-Security, Inc. Acquired Gemalto. With this acquisition thales will be a world-class leader with an unrivalled portfolio of digital identity and security solutions based on technologies such as biometry, data protection, and, more broadly, cybersecurity.

Competitive Analysis

Global enterprise key management market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of enterprise key management market for Global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific and South America and Middle East and Africa.

Major Market Competitors/Players

Few of the major competitors currently working in the enterprise key management market are Amazon Web Services, Inc. (US), Gemalto NV (Netherland), Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP (US), International Business Machines (IBM) Corporation (US), Oracle (US), RSA Security LLC (US), Thales eSecurity (France), Venafi (US), Broadcom.(US), Dyadic Security Ltd. (Israel), Google Inc (US), Quantum Corporation (US), Dell Inc.. (US), Townsend Security (US), WinMagic (US), Sun Microsystems, Inc. (U.S), Virtucript, LLC (U.S) and others.

Major Highlights of Enterprise Key Management market in Covid-19 pandemic covered in report:

The report provides impact of COVID-19 on Enterprise Key Management market along with its impact on overall industry and economy of world. Further, it adds changes in consumer buying behavior as it impacts majorly on market growth and sales. Distributors and traders on marketing strategy analysis focusing on region wise needs in covid-19 pandemic is also added in the Enterprise Key Management market report. The last segment of COVID-19 impact chapter include recovery and major changes opted by major players involved in Enterprise Key Management market.

