ETFE Market Size, Growth Opportunities, Revenue Share Analysis, and Forecast To 2026 ETFE Market Size – USD 0.36 Billion in 2018, Market Growth - CAGR of 8.1%, Market Trends – switch over from glass to ETFE due to its flexibility, durability and bio-degradability.

According to the current analysis of Reports and Data, the global ETFE market was valued at USD 0.36 Billion in 2018 and is expected to reach USD 0.68 Billion by year 2026, at a CAGR of 8.1%. ETFE (Ethyle tetrafluroethylene) is a fluorine-based plastic polymer that is used in the production of innovative and lightweight substitute to glass panels. It has light transmission similar to that of glass, but weighs only 1% compared of glass. The lifespan of ethyle tetrafluroethylene is approximately of thirty years. It has excellent weathering properties and the film is becoming a material of choice for a lot of outdoor and outdoor/indoor spaces in a variety of climates. It belongs to the PTFE fluorine polymer. Its advantages range from environmental sustainability to creative design options. The preference towards ETFE over glass due to its properties such as light weight, recyclability and environmental friendliness have played a key role in increasing the demand.

Further key findings from the report suggest

The versatility of application such as wires, tubes, cables, coating and membranes along with the feature of bio-degradability, act as the driving factors for the market. EFTE is 100% recyclable making it all the more attractive, given the rising awareness towards environment protection. This has been one of the key factors increasing the demand.

The EFTE is flexible, can be stretched up to 3 times and remain taut with variation in size, can be shaped into curvatures and can have multiple, movable layers. Such features make it all the more an attractive alternative for glass.

In case of applications, Cables and Wires are expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.8%. In the present scenario, Membranes dominate the market with a market share of 36.5%.

The key players of the market include Daikin Industries, Structurflex, Architen Landrell, DuPont USA, Quadrant Plastic Composites AG, Ensinger and The Chemours Company.

Daikin Industries dominate the market competition.

For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data has segmented the ETFE market on the basis of type, techniques, application and region:

Type (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)

Granule

Powder

Application (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)

Cables and Wires

Tubes

Membranes

Coatings

Panels

Others

Techniques (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)

Injection

Extrusion

Rotational

