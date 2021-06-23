Europe Enteral Feeding Devices Market Business Insight, Opportunities, Challenges and Region Analysis Report

Enteral feeding defined as the delivery of a nutritionally complete feed, containing protein, carbohydrate, water, fat, minerals, and vitamins, directly into the stomach, duodenum, or jejunum by using devices, such as tubes and pumps. These devices are used for people with functional GI tract, who are not able to ingest foods orally to meet their nutrient demand.

Europe Enteral Feeding Devices Market is segmented into Type (Feeding Pump, Feeding Tube, Giving Set and Syringes), By Application (oncology, diabetes and hyper-metabolism applications), By Age group (Adult, and Pediatric), By End User (Hospital & Home Care), By Country (Germany, UK, France, Turkey, Switzerland, Norway, Sweden, Spain, Italy, Denmark, Finland, Iceland, Poland, Luxembourg, Netherlands, and Belgium).

Market Taxonomy

By Type

  • Feeding Pump
  • Feeding Tube
  • Giving Set
  • Syringes

By Application

  • Oncology
  • Diabetes
  • Hypermetabolism

By Age Group

  • Adult
  • Pediatric

By End User

  • Hospital
  • Home Care

By Country

  • Germany
  • UK
  • France
  • Turkey
  • Switzerland
  • Norway
  • Sweden
  • Spain
  • Italy
  • Denmark
  • Finland
  • Iceland
  • Poland
  • Luxembourg
  • Netherlands
  • Belgium

