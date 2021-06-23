Europe Enteral Feeding Devices Market Business Insight, Opportunities, Challenges and Region Analysis Report
Enteral feeding defined as the delivery of a nutritionally complete feed, containing protein, carbohydrate, water, fat, minerals, and vitamins, directly into the stomach, duodenum, or jejunum by using devices, such as tubes and pumps. These devices are used for people with functional GI tract, who are not able to ingest foods orally to meet their nutrient demand.
Europe Enteral Feeding Devices Market is segmented into Type (Feeding Pump, Feeding Tube, Giving Set and Syringes), By Application (oncology, diabetes and hyper-metabolism applications), By Age group (Adult, and Pediatric), By End User (Hospital & Home Care), By Country (Germany, UK, France, Turkey, Switzerland, Norway, Sweden, Spain, Italy, Denmark, Finland, Iceland, Poland, Luxembourg, Netherlands, and Belgium).
Market Taxonomy
By Type
- Feeding Pump
- Feeding Tube
- Giving Set
- Syringes
By Application
- Oncology
- Diabetes
- Hypermetabolism
By Age Group
- Adult
- Pediatric
By End User
- Hospital
- Home Care
By Country
- Germany
- UK
- France
- Turkey
- Switzerland
- Norway
- Sweden
- Spain
- Italy
- Denmark
- Finland
- Iceland
- Poland
- Luxembourg
- Netherlands
- Belgium
