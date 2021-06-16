Europe NDIR Gas Analyzers Market Size, Relevant Growth, Top Companies Analysis, Competitors Overview & Forecast till 2020-2027

Europe NDIR Gas Analyzers Market

Non-Dispersive Infrared Gas Analyzer (NDIR) is defined as a optical gas detection technique which used for the analysis of a wide range of gases, including carbon dioxide (CO2), carbon monoxide (CO), methane (CH4), and sulfur dioxide (SO2).

The growing demand for NDIR gas by the oil & gas and the chemicals & petroleum industries are expected to propel the Europe NDIR gas analyzers market growth. These analyzers are also able to accept a certain degree of cross- sensitivity between different gases. Furthermore, the increase in investments are being made in new plants, in the Europe power, chemicals, & petrochemicals, and the oil & gas industries that makes this region one of the fastest growing regional markets.

The rise in demand for NDIR (Non-Dispersive Infrared Gas Analyzer) CO2 sensors in the food processing and storage industry is expected to boost the Europe NDIR gas analyzers market growth over the forecast period. CO2 plays an important role in the food & storage industry. NDIR CO2 analyzers are widely used for real-time monitoring of CO2 concentration in modified atmospheric packaging due to their high accuracy, low cost, fast response, stable operation, and longer life.

Technical issues and cost factors may hamper the Europe NDIR gas analyzers market growth throughout the forecast period.

Europe NDIR Gas Analyzers Market Segmentation

The Europe NDIR Gas Analyzers Market I segmented into type such as Portable NDIR Gas Analyzers, and Benchtop NDIR Gas Analyzers. Further, market is segmented into application such as Food & Beverage, Oil & Gas, Building & Construction, Electronic Industry, Chemical Industry, and Others.

Also, the Europe NDIR Gas Analyzers Market is segmented into various countries such as Germany, UK, France, Turkey, Switzerland, Norway, Sweden, Spain, Italy, Denmark, Finland, Iceland, Poland, Luxembourg, Netherlands, and Belgium.

Market Key Players

Various key players are listed in this report such as Fuji Electric, LI-COR, Teledyne Analytical Instruments, Yokogawa, Emerson Process, AMETEK, MKS Instruments, Toc Systems, Inc, Thermo Fisher Scientific, etc.

Market Taxonomy

By Type

Portable NDIR Gas Analyzers

Benchtop NDIR Gas Analyzers

By Application

Food & Beverage

Oil & Gas

Building & Construction

Electronic Industry

Chemical Industry

Others

By Country

Germany

UK

France

Turkey

Switzerland

Norway

Sweden

Spain

Italy

Denmark

Finland

Iceland

Poland

Luxembourg

Netherlands

Belgium

