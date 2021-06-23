Extremities (Shoulder and Small Joint Implants) Market Growth, Global Survey, Analysis, Share, Company Profiles and Forecast by 2026 Market Size – USD 1954.1 Million in 2018, Market Growth - CAGR of 6.8%. Market Trends – Product launches and research for cancer stem cell therapeutics.

High target disease prevalence, product launches, increasing strategic developments such as partnerships and agreements, favourable research funding scenario, and development of advanced genomic analysis techniques for quality control during implant manufacturing are key factors contributing to high CAGR of Extremities (Shoulder and Small Joint Implants) during forecast period.

According to the current analysis of Reports and Data, the Global Extremities (Shoulder and Small Joint Implants) Market was valued at USD 1954.1 Million in 2018 and is expected to reach USD 3310.9 Million by year 2026, at a CAGR of 6.8%.

The Extremities market is a compact portion of the orthopedic industry which is driven by the rise in procedures for orthopedic, surgeons due to an increase in ageing population and high global awareness for better treatment for such a high cost.

Patients recover quickly due to advancements in technology and due to the introduction of robotics and 3D printing. Development of new shoulder and ankles and less invasive devices have driven the growth in this market. The restraint such as high manufacturing cost of these operations are pressurising hospitals a lot to opt for the procedures at a very low cost is draining the growth of this market.

Key companies operating in the global market and profiled in the report include:

Johnson & Johnson, Smith & Nephew, Stryker, Wright Medical and Zimmer Biomet

Extremities (Shoulder and Small Joint Implants) Market Segmentation:

Product Type: (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)

Upper Extremity Devices

Shoulder

Elbow

Hand and Wrist

Others

Lower Extremity Devices

Foot

Ankle

Others

Material: (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)

Ceramics

Metallic

Polymeric

End Use: (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)

Hospitals

Ambulatory Surgical Centres (ASC’s)

Pharmaceutical and Biotech Companies

Orthopedic Clinics

Others

The report discusses in detail the geographical spread of the market in key regions of the world including North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. The report studies the region expected to dominate market growth over the forecast period. The report also talks about the key factors such as supply and demand ratio, production and consumption patterns, consumer demands, technological advancement, research activities, and presence of key players that can influence vital parameters such as market size, market trends, market share, and revenue generation in each region.

Regional analysis covers:

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

(U.S., Canada, Mexico) Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of Europe)

(U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of Europe) Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

(India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC) Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

(Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America) Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

