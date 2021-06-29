Factoring Services Market COVID 19 Impacted In-Depth Analysis including key players like-Barclays Bank PLC, Mizuho Financial Group, Inc., Kuke Finance, ICBC China

The Factoring is defined as a service of a financial nature involving the conversion of credit bills into cash. Specifically, it means that the seller transfers the accounts receivable generated from the goods sales contract with the buyer to the factoring company. Business services are a process by which a company generates finance against its receivables. Factoring service is asset-based financing in which the factor gives credit by looking at the creditworthiness of the borrower.

The growing open account trades as well as the accelerating expansion of businesses in various regions are the major driving factors which expected to boost the global factoring services market growth over the forecast period. Furthermore, the rise in cross border factoring and the rapid development of factoring services will positively influence the market growth. Also, the rise in need of an alternative source of financing for small & medium enterprises expected to drive the global factoring services market growth during this forecast period. Moreover, continuous developments and implementation of Blockchain technology in the factoring services market. In addition, the rise in demand for factoring services among small and medium size enterprises across the world can be attributed to the shortage of working capital and cash flows will fuel the global factoring services market growth.

Several factors are likely hampering the demand for factoring in emerging markets including COVID-19 outbreak, affects on many aspects such as travel bans, and quarantines, flight cancellation, and archaic regulations hindering the growth of receivables purchase programs like continued use of stamp duty tax limiting the rights of assignments & foreign currency restrictions.

Market Key Players

Various key players are discussed in this report such as Barclays Bank PLC, Mizuho Financial Group, Inc., Kuke Finance, ICBC China, HSBC Group, Hitachi Capital, Eurobank, Deutsche Factoring Bank, China Construction Bank Corporation, BNP Paribas, etc.

Market Taxonomy

By Category

Domestic

International

By Type

Recourse

Non-Recourse

By Financial Institution

Banks

Non-Banking Financial Institutions

By End Use

Healthcare

Manufacturing

Transport & Logistics

Information Technology

Construction

Others

By Region

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

