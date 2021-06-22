Feed yeast market Revenue Share, Drivers & Trends Analysis, 2028

The global feed yeast market size is expected to reach USD 2.65 Billion by 2028 at a CAGR of 5.1%, according to a new report by Reports and Data. Yeast comes under the kingdom of fungi, has been widely used in several food compounds or home-based animal feed to promote digestion of the animals and for improving their gut health. Yeast’s addition to poultry feed help in increasing the feed conversion ratio, leading to a positive impact on the white meat yield. Furthermore, it is observed that a combined form of yeast and probiotics having a potential impact on the productivity and weight gain of the animals. The live yeast is mostly preferred in home-based animal feed, produced from different sources such as soybean and corn, other yeast’s forms are getting popular in compound feed.

Additionally, growing awareness regarding the management of animal health globally is fostering the industry growth. The European Union banned the use of any antibiotic growth promoter in animal livestock, resulting in elevated demand for yeast products to be used in animal feed, further supporting the market expansion. However, rising competition for essential and adequate raw materials is restricting the sector’s growth.

Get a sample of the report: https://www.reportsanddata.com/sample-enquiry-form/3860

The COVID-19 Impact:

The current pandemic scenario is predicted to impact the industry growth for feed yeast. Rising consumption of various animal-based products, and growing concerns pertaining to the maintenance of animal health are augmenting demand in market. However, shortage in labor due to COVID situation, restrictions in international trade, and reduced livestock product’s consumption are having a short-term impact on the supply as well as production of feed yeast during the COVID-19.

Further key findings in the report

Probiotic yeast’s use in ruminant feed led to the higher milk yield and improved animal health. Similarly, in swine, yeast stimulates an instant immune response for reducing the entry of several pathogens in their body, along with minimizing the chances of post-weaning diarrhea.

Technological innovations in the sector of animal feed had granted significant avenues for the industry manufacturers to come up with a range of innovative products in the segments of feed additives and animal nutrition. For example, a Canadian company, Canadian Bio-Systems Inc. launched an innovative feed technology with huge advantages for the animal feed/livestock industry.

Yeast is extremely common and ample quantity of it found in the environment. A few of them are different and isolated from various natural products including fruits, honey, water, soil, leaves, flowers, and stems. Numerous feed ingredients like hay, silage, and grains, also hold yeasts in them.

Request a discount on the report: https://www.reportsanddata.com/discount-enquiry-form/3860

Leading manufacturers in the feed yeast industry are:

Archer Daniels Midland (US), Associated British Foods PLC. (UK), Alltech Inc. (US), Angel Yeast Co. Ltd. (China), Cargill, Incorporated (US), Lesaffre (France), and Chr. Hansen (Denmark).

For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data has segmented the global feed yeast market on the basis of product type, livestock, genus, and region:

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

UK

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

Japan

China

India

Australia and New Zealand

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Rest of the World (RoW)

South America

Middle East

Africa

Livestock Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2018 – 2028)

Ruminants

Poultry

Swine

Aquatic animals

Pets

Equine

Genus Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2018 – 2028)

Saccharomyces spp.

Kluyveromyces spp.

Others (Torula spp. and Pichia spp.)

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2018 – 2028)

Probiotic yeast

Brewer’s yeast

Specialty yeast

Yeast derivatives

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2018 – 2028)

To know more about the report: https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/feed-yeast-market

Table Of Content

Chapter 1. Introduction

1.1 Objectives Of The Study

1.2 Market Definition

1.3 Study Scope

Figure 1 Market Segmentation

1.4 Regional Segmentation

1.5 Periodization Considered

1.6 Currency Considered

Table 1 Usd Exchange Rate, 2018–2028

1.7 Unit Considered

1.8 Stakeholders

1.9 Summary Of Changes

Chapter 2. Research Methodology

2.1 Research Data

Figure 2 Research Design

2.1.1 Secondary Data

2.1.2 Primary Data

2.1.2.1 Key Industry Insights

2.1.2.2 Breakdown Of Primary Interviews

Figure 3 Breakdown Of Primary Interviews: By Company Type, Designation, And Region

2.2 Market Size Estimation

Figure 4 Market Size Estimation Methodology: Bottom-Up Approach

Figure 5 Market Size Estimation Methodology: Top-Down Approach

2.3 Data Triangulation

Figure 6 Data Triangulation Methodology

2.4 Research Assumptions

2.5 Limitations

Chapter 3. Executive Summary

Figure 7 Feed Yeast Market Size, By Genus, 2020 Vs. 2028 (Usd Billion)

Figure 8 Market Size, By Type, 2020 Vs. 2028 (Usd Billion)

Figure 9 Market Share (Volume), By Livestock, 2020

Figure 10 Feed Yeast Market: Regional Snapshot, 2020

Continued…..

Request a customization of the report: https://www.reportsanddata.com/request-customization-form/3860

Thank you for taking out time to read our report. We also offer report customization according to client’s requirement. Kindly connect with us to know more about customization plan and our team will offer you the report as per the modifications.

Browse more report:

Resistant Maltodextrin Market

Collagen Hydrolysates Market

Digital Farming Market

Contact Us:

John Watson

Head of Business Development

Direct Line: +1-212-710-1370

E-mail: sales@reportsanddata.com

Reports and Data | Web: www.reportsanddata.com

News: www.reportsanddata.com/market-news

Connect with us: Facebook | LinkedIn | Twitter